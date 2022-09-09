Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Register Citizen
Three Stamford Zoning Board members resign. Is there enough for a quorum?
STAMFORD — After a series of resignations, the Zoning Board is headed toward a game of musical chairs. “You may notice we’re a little light on members tonight,” Board chair David Stein said at the top of a Monday night meeting held over Zoom. Aside from him, only two other members graced the screen.
Register Citizen
New Haven schools offer teachers extra pay to take on more classes amid staffing shortage
NEW HAVEN — To help ease the city school district’s staffing shortage, some teachers are being offered the chance to teach a sixth class for more money. A deal between district administration and the New Haven Federation of Teachers will give teachers, particularly in shortage areas such as math, science and social studies, a 20 percent boost in their annual salary for taking on an additional class.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves reimbursing parents for pay-to-play costs
SHELTON — Shelton High athletes will not have to pay to play this school year. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved $250,000 to reimburse parents who are paying a fee for their children to participate in athletics during the 2022-23 school year. The money is coming from American Rescue Plan funds.
Register Citizen
Diversity rises among Stratford teachers, state data shows
STRATFORD — For the first time since the state began keeping records, at least one in 10 educators working for the town’s majority-minority school district last year was a person of color. The share of teachers and administrators of color climbed to 12 percent for the 2021-22 school...
Register Citizen
CT attorney general orders material on Cos Cob administrator be preserved; Project Veritas pushes back
GREENWICH — Citing protections under shield laws for journalists, Project Veritas said it will not comply with a request from the state Attorney General’s Office to preserve the complete footage of Jeremy Boland, a Cos Cob School assistant principal caught on video appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools.
Register Citizen
Portland selects consulting firm to design new high school track
PORTLAND —The town has chosen a consulting firm to design a new running track at the high school as it works to replace a hazardous amenity that has fallen into disrepair. SLR Consulting, an international company whose services include engineering, was recently selected as the winner of Portland’s request for proposals process seeking design services for a new high school track, First Selectman Ryan Curley said. SLR’s winning bid, of about $37,000, was significantly lower than the other bid of about $70,000 that the town received, he added.
Register Citizen
Stamford ‘German beer hall,’ food truck plan OK’d for Pacific Street by finance board
STAMFORD — A plan to revitalize a section of South End with a German-style beer hall, food truck lot and coffee shop has cleared a hurdle now the Board of Finance has approved funding for it. The board approved a $2.53 million grant for the project on Thursday night...
Register Citizen
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
Register Citizen
‘Cherished landmark’: State to assess dilapidated Chatfield Hollow covered bridge
KILLINGWORTH — The dilapidated covered bridge at Chatfield Hollow State Park, with its deteriorating roof, loose footboards and rotting, buckling floor boards, will be looked at closely to determine if it can be saved. With some 412 acres, Chatfield Hollow State Park is a popular destination for biking, hiking,...
Register Citizen
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
Register Citizen
Former Stamford Democratic leader found guilty in vote fraud case
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge has found former Democratic City Committee chair John Mallozzi guilty of second-degree forgery and making false statements in absentee balloting. Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of each. All were tied to Stamford’s 2015 elections for spots on the Board of Finance,...
NewsTimes
10 New Fairfield property owners owe $220K in unpaid taxes. Why the town may not recoup the money
NEW FAIRFIELD — Ten property owners owe more than $220,000 in unpaid taxes and associated charges, according to town tax collection data — and there’s a chance that some of the money may never be collected. The properties of the town’s top 10 tax delinquents include vacant...
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
Register Citizen
New Milford aims to replace one of worst bridges in Litchfield County. Why some are concerned
NEW MILFORD - Nearly a dozen residents raised concerns about road closures, safety and access to emergency services recently at the public information meeting for the proposed replacement of the Merryall Road bridge. With a rating of four out of 10, the Merryall Road bridge (located over the West Aspetuck...
Register Citizen
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
Register Citizen
In Stamford’s Chelsea Piers, a new business focuses on helping people move better
STAMFORD — A new business in Stamford wants to help you get moving. The How You Move Lab opened this week inside Stamford’s Chelsea Piers and the center is all about “motion health.”. “Our job is to help people move better,” said Shawn Morrissey, director of marketing...
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
Register Citizen
Pameacha Pond neighbors object to proposed park at Middletown’s wildlife ‘sanctuary’
MIDDLETOWN — Pameacha Pond-area residents, who oppose a proposal to remove the dam and transform the water and grounds into a park off Route 17, expressed myriad objections to the idea to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Agency. The 19-acre, long and thin pond is used for fishing, and...
