PORTLAND —The town has chosen a consulting firm to design a new running track at the high school as it works to replace a hazardous amenity that has fallen into disrepair. SLR Consulting, an international company whose services include engineering, was recently selected as the winner of Portland’s request for proposals process seeking design services for a new high school track, First Selectman Ryan Curley said. SLR’s winning bid, of about $37,000, was significantly lower than the other bid of about $70,000 that the town received, he added.

PORTLAND, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO