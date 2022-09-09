ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

Three Stamford Zoning Board members resign. Is there enough for a quorum?

STAMFORD — After a series of resignations, the Zoning Board is headed toward a game of musical chairs. “You may notice we’re a little light on members tonight,” Board chair David Stein said at the top of a Monday night meeting held over Zoom. Aside from him, only two other members graced the screen.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven schools offer teachers extra pay to take on more classes amid staffing shortage

NEW HAVEN — To help ease the city school district’s staffing shortage, some teachers are being offered the chance to teach a sixth class for more money. A deal between district administration and the New Haven Federation of Teachers will give teachers, particularly in shortage areas such as math, science and social studies, a 20 percent boost in their annual salary for taking on an additional class.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton approves reimbursing parents for pay-to-play costs

SHELTON — Shelton High athletes will not have to pay to play this school year. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved $250,000 to reimburse parents who are paying a fee for their children to participate in athletics during the 2022-23 school year. The money is coming from American Rescue Plan funds.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Diversity rises among Stratford teachers, state data shows

STRATFORD — For the first time since the state began keeping records, at least one in 10 educators working for the town’s majority-minority school district last year was a person of color. The share of teachers and administrators of color climbed to 12 percent for the 2021-22 school...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT attorney general orders material on Cos Cob administrator be preserved; Project Veritas pushes back

GREENWICH — Citing protections under shield laws for journalists, Project Veritas said it will not comply with a request from the state Attorney General’s Office to preserve the complete footage of Jeremy Boland, a Cos Cob School assistant principal caught on video appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Portland selects consulting firm to design new high school track

PORTLAND —The town has chosen a consulting firm to design a new running track at the high school as it works to replace a hazardous amenity that has fallen into disrepair. SLR Consulting, an international company whose services include engineering, was recently selected as the winner of Portland’s request for proposals process seeking design services for a new high school track, First Selectman Ryan Curley said. SLR’s winning bid, of about $37,000, was significantly lower than the other bid of about $70,000 that the town received, he added.
PORTLAND, CT
Register Citizen

Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase

NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Former Stamford Democratic leader found guilty in vote fraud case

STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge has found former Democratic City Committee chair John Mallozzi guilty of second-degree forgery and making false statements in absentee balloting. Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of each. All were tied to Stamford’s 2015 elections for spots on the Board of Finance,...
STAMFORD, CT

