Read full article on original website
Related
BKFC Founder Feldman: 'Diaz vs. Perry Would be a Fan's Dream Fight'
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship boss reveals he intends to make a play for the high-profile free agent and already has a matchup in mind.
UFC・
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker booted out of T-Mobile Arena after UFC 279 win
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker were booted out of the T-Mobile Arena by the UFC last night. Walker, coached by John Kavanagh, who also trains former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor, opened last night’s UFC 279 card with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Ion Cuțelaba.
UFC・
Yardbarker
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes
The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL・
Comments / 0