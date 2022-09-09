ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Create ‘Dream Team’ Ambassador Program in Northeast PA to Encourage High School Students to Consider Careers in Manufacturing

Governor Tom Wolf today announced $150,900 in new funding for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to support a manufacturing career awareness program in northeastern Pennsylvania where young professionals talk to high school and college students about the benefits and rewards of a career in manufacturing.
Juli Cehula

Juli Cehula is a true example of someone who gives it their all and makes a tremendous impact every day in the human service field. Juli Cehula oversees the Western Pennsylvania region of Community Options Positive Behavior Support program. This includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Juli is the lead clinician overseeing cases for adults and adolescents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
PennDOT Accepting Applications for Transportation Improvement Project Funding

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that applications will be accepted through November 14, 2022 to fund transportation improvement projects under the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF). Eligible applicants include municipalities, council of governments, business/non-profit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports, airport...
