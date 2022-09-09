Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K in Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded to 122 Departments
Harrisburg, PA -- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than...
pa.gov
Round-Up: Gov. Wolf Announces Universal Free Breakfast Program for 1.7 Million Pennsylvania School Children
Governor Tom Wolf announced his $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. The Universal Free Breakfast Program will go into effect on October 1, 2022 and run through the end of the 2022-23 school year. Coverage highlights of...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $246 Million Awarded to Support Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to local economic development partners to make direct equity investments and loans to small businesses to spur success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. “The...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Create ‘Dream Team’ Ambassador Program in Northeast PA to Encourage High School Students to Consider Careers in Manufacturing
Governor Tom Wolf today announced $150,900 in new funding for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to support a manufacturing career awareness program in northeastern Pennsylvania where young professionals talk to high school and college students about the benefits and rewards of a career in manufacturing.
pa.gov
Juli Cehula
Juli Cehula is a true example of someone who gives it their all and makes a tremendous impact every day in the human service field. Juli Cehula oversees the Western Pennsylvania region of Community Options Positive Behavior Support program. This includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Juli is the lead clinician overseeing cases for adults and adolescents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
pa.gov
Secretary of Health Visits Dental Clinic, Emphasizes Importance of Oral Health
York, PA - Emphasizing the need for access to oral health care for all Pennsylvanians, Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today visited the dental clinic at Family First Health – George Street Center in York. “You cannot be truly healthy without good oral...
pa.gov
PennDOT Accepting Applications for Transportation Improvement Project Funding
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that applications will be accepted through November 14, 2022 to fund transportation improvement projects under the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF). Eligible applicants include municipalities, council of governments, business/non-profit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports, airport...
