Juli Cehula is a true example of someone who gives it their all and makes a tremendous impact every day in the human service field. Juli Cehula oversees the Western Pennsylvania region of Community Options Positive Behavior Support program. This includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Juli is the lead clinician overseeing cases for adults and adolescents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO