ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic on the Rock Island Arsenal can expect lane closures on several Arsenal bridges between Sept. 12- 17. Arsenal officials say there will be several single-lane closures on the Government bridge from Sept. 12 till Sept. 15, and lane closures on Rock Island-Arsenal Viaduct as well as the Moline-Arsenal Bridge on Sept. 16.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO