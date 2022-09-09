Read full article on original website
Renault 5 Spy Photos Capture Future EV Hiding Under A Clio Body
Renault announced the new 5 EV well over a year ago, and we're still over a year away from it arriving. New spy photos have captured an early development prototype out testing, showing off the new car for the first time. However, the vehicle is so early in its development that Renault hides it underneath a Clio body, revealing little of the upcoming car.
VW ID. Xtreme Concept debuts as AWD electric off-roader
Volkswagen unveiled the 2023 ID.4 with a starting price of £37,900 for the new base model. The German company is now previewing what the electric crossover can do off the paved roads with some modifications. With the ID. Xtreme concept unveiled today in Locarno, VW possibly previews factory upgrades and accessories that are hopefully going to be available to customers soon.
2023 Peugeot E-308 Revealed With 250 Miles Of Range And 156 HP
Peugeot is living up to the promise it made a while back about launching a purely electric 308 by introducing the compact car without a combustion engine. The E-308 rides on the same platform as the ICE model and therefore largely carries over the design inside and out. A new set of 18-inch wheels has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind to squeeze out a bit more range from the battery pack.
Audi R8 Electric Successor Coming In 2025 On Porsche Platform: Report
Audi sold fewer than 100 R8 E-Tron units, deciding to end production of the €1-million electric supercar after only one year. Needless to say, the Four Rings are hoping the already confirmed all-electric successor to today's naturally aspirated V10 machine will perform better when it arrives in the following years. In a new report, Autocar has it on good authority the EV is currently in development and will be out by the middle of the decade.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
Bugatti’s Molsheim Experience Lets You Glamp Under the Stars, View Rare Classics and Sip Vintage Bubbly
In the wee hours of a balmy summer night in Molsheim, France, I view Jupiter glowing high in the evening sky from the grounds of Château St. Jean, which has anchored these roughly 17 acres for the past 165 years. I’m overnighting in the shadow of this storybook residence, purchased in 1928 by Ettore Bugatti, founder of the renowned French automaker. In the modern era, such a stay has never been available to anyone save the staff who guard the estate—an opportunity so rare, so tightly controlled, it requires leaving my passport at the security gate. Welcome to the Bugatti...
Why the Honda S2000 Was in a Class of its Own
In the Automotive world, many cars are good; however, few are exceptional. Few are the ones that seem to get everything right, the ones that just stand out and make us question how much time and effort has gone into engineering and development. The Honda S2000 is one of those outlaws. When sitting at 8,700 RPM a few seconds before grabbing the leaver to engage the next gear you get the sense that those who made it, knew what they were doing. To pay tribute to this legendary machine, here’s why the S2000 became a class of its own.
Porsche Macan EV Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
The Porsche Macan EV is the German performance brand's next step into electrification. It goes on sale next year and should debut before the end of 2022. In these spy shots, the engineering team is lapping the camouflaged vehicle around the Nürburgring. This Macan EV has quite a bit...
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles
Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
Hot quad-motor BMW iX3M and iX4M electric SUVs may be in development
BMW has already put an M badge on an electric vehicle, first on the i4, then on the iX, but neither is actually what in the industry has come to be known as “a full M car.” Both those vehicles are certainly really quick and sporty to drive, but we have yet to actually see a proper Motorsport-badged EV, and the first ones may be the iX3 M and iX4 M that we are pretty sure BMW is working on right now.
Piech hires former bosses of Aston Martin, Genesis for electric sports car project
Swiss electric vehicle startup Piech has hired some big guns to help bring its zero-emission performance cars to market. The company last week announced the hiring of Manfred Fitzgerald as chairman and Tobias Moers as chief technology officer, both veterans of the industry. Both executives will also share the role of CEO at Piech.
Jeep Plans 4 EVs in US by 2025, Including Wrangler-Inspired Recon Off-Roader
JeepJeep expects half its sales to be EVs in 2030—and the rest will be hybrids.
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
BMW XM Video Teaser Confirms It Debuts September 27
In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev. The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running...
VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Debuts With Electric Skateboard, Lamborghini Paint
Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
Chrysler Teases One Of The Most Powerful And Luxurious Special Editions, Could Be 300C
One of the oldest sedans on sale, the 300 has been around since 2011 when the second-generation model (LD) was introduced. It's finally preparing for a well-deserved retirement and it looks like it'll be going out with a proverbial bang. Chrysler recently announced it will be "bringing the power in 2023" but without revealing the car's identity. Attached here, a new teaser published on the company's website still doesn't disclose the model.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Spied Inside And Out While Lapping The Nurburgring
Development of the luxury EV continues. It's been a minute since we saw a Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype in the wild. The luxury brand still has vehicles wrapped in a text-laden camouflage that certainly draws attention, not that the massive coupe would go unnoticed with any wrap while turning laps on the Nürburgring.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
