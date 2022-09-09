Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
cw34.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
wflx.com
Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach
Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Sept. 6 at the Kohl’s in the 8700 block of Southern Boulevard.
NBC Miami
3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
NBC Miami
Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest
A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
Man arrested for video voyeurism, filmed women in restroom, investigators say
A man accused of video recording women inside a public restroom at a popular Palm Beach County beach is now behind bars.
Click10.com
Pedestrian believed to have been struck, killed by vehicle in Margate
MARGATE, Fla. – Police are at the scene of a deadly crash in Margate. The crash occurred sometime overnight Tuesday at the intersection of Colonial Drive and State Road 7. Local 10 received reports that a driver may have struck and killed a pedestrian. A body was spotted at...
Click10.com
Missing 5-year-old found dead near West Palm Beach home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – State police have confirmed a missing 5-year-old from West Palm Beach has been found dead. Investigators believe Dahud Jolicoeur, who has autism, may have drowned. He was last seen in the area of Wood Glen Circle off of Okeechobee Boulevard on Friday. Authorities say...
NBC Miami
Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police
Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
cw34.com
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
NBC Miami
Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash Causing by Fleeing Teens Laid to Rest
The family of a mother killed in a crash in Oakland Park last month that was caused by teens fleeing from police said their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday. Maria Tellez was laid to rest after a funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale. The...
cbs12.com
Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
cw34.com
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
NBC Miami
Oakland Park Woman Accused of Trying to Infect First Responders With HIV
Operators of a halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when one of their residents appeared to be overdosing on drugs but when help arrived the woman started spitting on paramedics and later claimed to have HIV, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, was sitting in...
Deputy injured in wreck as horse runs loose in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE — A horse running loose in rural Palm Beach County on Saturday led to an accident that injured a sheriff's deputy before the animal passed out from heat exhaustion, police said. The deputy, whose name was not released, was traveling north on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road shortly before...
Click10.com
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby in South Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Monday morning for a 1-month-old baby boy from Palm Beach County. Authorities said Kain Waters, who is from Delray Beach, was last seen on Sunday in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue. A...
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff asks public to steer clear of part of Allapattah Road in Indiantown
TRAFFIC ALERT -INDIANTOWN CLOSURE. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has closed a portion of Allapattah Road/CR 609, after a large part of the road collapsed causing much of the roadway to wash away. The closure will affect Allapattah Rd at Warfield Blvd/SR710. Warfield Boulevard has not been affected at...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man
PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that they are Investigating the death of a 26-year-old man. At 9:15am, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the 300-Blk of SW De Gouvea Ter in reference to...
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
