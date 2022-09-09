ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bay, FL

WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WEST PARK, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
South Bay, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
NBC Miami

Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest

A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Missing 5-year-old found dead near West Palm Beach home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – State police have confirmed a missing 5-year-old from West Palm Beach has been found dead. Investigators believe Dahud Jolicoeur, who has autism, may have drowned. He was last seen in the area of Wood Glen Circle off of Okeechobee Boulevard on Friday. Authorities say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man

PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that they are Investigating the death of a 26-year-old man. At 9:15am, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the 300-Blk of SW De Gouvea Ter in reference to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

