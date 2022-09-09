ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IL

Heather Galant
3d ago

you people don't know SQUAT of what really happened up there!! you people at this news station are making it sound like he was trying to hurt everyone.. I was THERE!!! I KNOW WHAT HAPPENED.. HES HARMLESS..BUT WOULD YOU FLIP OUT TOO IF YOUR DAUGHTER WHO IS A TODDLER GOT JERKED UP BY THE PE TEACHER BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT THE PE TEACHER HAS ANGER ISSUES??? I THINK YOUD BE ANGRY TOO. You people shouldn't even be allowed to make a news report ..you ALL left out everything that really happened...SHAME ON YOU!!!

Allison Maddison
3d ago

omg the Franklin County Sheriffs Department acts like they are a Chicago Swat team!! So stupid. Im sure there is WAY more to this story than what they are saying... Chief 🥓 (appropriate name) probably wasn't even there but likes press... Benton and FCSD think they are Navy Seals... Officer Cain who is about the size of an oompa loompa, thinks he is Captain America. They all need fired. And before the hate comments come in, no, I have never been in trouble but I have seen with my own eyes the ignorance of BOTH departments... 🙄

Roller Derby
3d ago

It's citizens like him that could help prevent some of ur other headlines like man attempting to kidnap five yr old in Chicago posted just 3hrs ago

