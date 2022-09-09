Read full article on original website
Umunakwe promises no more home losses for CCSU after Devils fall to Sacred Heart 14-10
NEW BRITAIN – On the heels of a Week 1 loss at UConn, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils were ready to kick off their conference schedule from the friendly confines of Arute Field. The Devils welcomed the in-state rival Sacred Heart Pioneers, who were also on the hunt for offensive results after being shut out at Lafayette a week ago.
Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year
BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
Edward Michael Toscano
Edward Michael Toscano, was born Jan. 7, 1925, and was raised in Bristol. Edward passed away on Sept. 12, 2022, in Farmington, where he was a resident of Farmington Station for the past several years. He was 97 years old and was the 9th (and only remaining relative) of 11 children born to Alphonso and Mary (Coughlin) Toscano.
Bristol, Plymouth police chiefs join former Bristol deputy chief in receiving 'Distinguished Chiefs' recognition
Police chiefs in Bristol and Plymouth, as well as a former deputy chief in Bristol, will be recognized at an honorary dinner event later this month, having been named this year’s “Distinguished Chiefs” by a nonprofit organization. Bristol police Chief Brian Gould, Plymouth police Chief Karen Krasicky...
United Way of Southington's kickoff campaign features Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch cast member
SOUTHINGTON – Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick Tokman will speak at United Way of Southington’s Annual Dinner and Kickoff Campaign on Sept. 16 at Aqua Turf Club. “Nick has an amazing story to share. He brings the energy and motivation that aligns with...
Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose
PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
'Hollowed Harvest' attraction returning to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – BOLD Media is bringing back their popular “Hollowed Harvest” attraction, which features thousands of intricately carved Jack-O’-Lanterns arranged in creative displays, to Camp Mattatuck starting Sept. 23. This is the third year that BOLD Media will be offering its "Hollowed Harvest" chain of Jack-O'-Lantern...
BRISTOL BITS: Carol Denehy tells a story
Carol Denehy sent me an email on the former Iron Horse restaurant, a topic here lately. Quite the storyteller Carol is, she has more than most about Bristol, and they are quite interesting. Some years ago, Carol, likely the vice-president of the Bristol Historical Society at the time, was covering...
Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's
BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
Construction work finally began this weekend for the long-sought accessibility improvements at Gosinski Park
PLYMOUTH – Construction work finally began this weekend for the long-sought accessibility improvements at Gosinski Park. Construction crews were hard at work Monday, cutting down trees and clearing bushes with chainsaws and wood chippers to prepare to double the size of the community room. At the same time, crews were working on an approximately 15 foot addition to Units 1 to 5. These "bump-outs" will make it easier for seniors with wheelchairs to turn around in the hallways. Improvements will also include walk-in showers and larger kitchen spaces.
Southington police blotter
Treyanna Bell, 18, of 30 Marboy Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Sandra Lee Cossette, 58, of 562 Main St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree failure to appear and three counts of first degree failure to appear;. Michelle Emily Jackman, 18, of 57...
'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall
WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
Bristol police looking for help identifying hit-and-run driver
BRISTOL – Police are looking to the public for help finding the driver of a hit-and-run over the weekend. Police on Monday said the motorist was traveling south on Jerome Avenue when the crash occurred, on Saturday, around 9:50 a.m. The suspect, driving 2007-2013 a GMC Sierra 1500, fled the area heading west on Farmington Avenue, police said.
Bristol police still investigating bomb threat at BEHS
BRISTOL – Police are still investigating a bomb threat made Friday involving Bristol Eastern High School. Police on Monday said they are still working to determine who made the threat that prompted a secure school mode around 7:41 a.m. Friday. Police and firefighters responded to the school after the...
Bristol police looking to pursue charges against suspect who broke into home, entered girl's bedroom
BRISTOL – Police are looking to file charges against a suspect who broke into a local home and was found in the bedroom of a child who lived there. Police said the incident was reported Saturday, around 4:40 a.m., at a home on Ivy Drive. There, the suspect gained access to the residence and did not leave until confronted by a girl who found the perpetrator in her bedroom.
Plymouth's block party is coming back
PLYMOUTH – Following the success and popularity of last year’s 225th Anniversary Celebration, the block party will return to downtown this Oct. 1 and continue on as an annual event. “It was so popular, we decided to do it again”, said Chalaine Kilduff of the event’s organizing committee....
Power outages in Plymouth resolved after car crashed into utility police Sunday
PLYMOUTH – No power outages were reported in Terryville on Monday after a large power outage a day earlier caused by a car accident. Firefighters on Sunday, around 11 a.m., said a motorist crashed into a utility pole on Keegan Road, knocking out power in the area. No injuries...
Shooters in multiple cars chased each other in Bristol, firing at one another
BRISTOL – Motorists from multiple cars chased each other while firing gunshots at one another late Monday. Police said they received several calls reporting shots being fired in multiple area of the city, leading to a police pursuit that was eventually called off without any suspects in custody. According...
Plainville police blotter
Chase M. Soucie, 26, of 24 Wayne Dr., was charged Sept. 6 with second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment and second degree failure to appear. Logan P. Cook, 30, of 23 W. Main St., was charged Sept. 7 with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Plymouth police ID suspect in road rage incident in which gun was pointed at motorist in presence of child
PLYMOUTH – Police on Monday said they charged a man in connection with a road rage incident in June in which a suspect pointed a handgun at another motorist in the presence of a young child. Floyd Morey, 43, of 30 Carter Road, faces charges of second-degree threatening and...
