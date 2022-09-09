ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Surreal Creamery Headed to Dallas

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324JtW_0hox0u2u00

A unique ice cream concept is moving into Texas. Surreal Creamery is expected to open its first Texas location at 6915 Hillcrest Ave. in Dallas, possibly at the end of October.

Franchisee Kartik Brahmbhatt told What Now Dallas he first tried Surreal Creamery while visiting friends in Pennsylvania. “I’ve never seen anything like this in Dallas,” he said. So, Brahmbhatt reached out to the Surreal Creamery owners about bringing the concept to Dallas.“They’re really nice, down-to-earth people. I really like their vision and what they’re doing with the product. I was really impressed with them,” Brahmbhatt shared.

“I’m super excited for Surreal and for Dallas to experience this,” Brahmbhatt said. He could open additional restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the future.

“Overall, it would be a surreal experience for whoever comes to a Surreal Creamery,” Brahmbhatt said. “It is really as delicious as it looks.”

Surreal Creamery currently operates in four states—New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Brand co-owner Albert Tien told What Now Dallas they have been looking for opportunities in different markets, and Texas was strategically the next place to open.

“We love Texas. We’re excited that we’re not going to have just one outlet in Texas, but we’re going to have two outlets. We’re signing more franchisees, and we’ll be opening more stores in the Texas market in the recent future,” Tien said. A second Texas location is being planned near Houston in The Woodlands.

“True to our name, our brand positioning is to offer things that are surreal or things that you wouldn’t be able to find in any other ice cream store,” Tien said.

Surreal Creamery offers eight different soft-serve flavors including classics such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, plus Asian-inspired and coffee and tea-inspired flavors. Surreal Creamery also offers more than 20 toppings.

Guests can try a number of flavor combinations in a cup, cone, or a mason jar. “We also add additional things that are unexpected,” Tien said, referencing the Surreal Creamery Flotea, which is a combination of bubble tea and ice cream.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 2

Related
dmagazine.com

Sam Susser Is Building a New Dynasty in Dallas

It was an ordinary day in 2014 when Sam Lewis Susser’s life changed in an instant. The then-51-year-old gas station tycoon had expressed interest in buying a chain of East Coast convenience stores acquired two years before by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners from Sunoco. Susser’s overture was rejected. Instead, Energy Transfer called two weeks later with a radically different proposition—not to sell stores but to buy Susser’s own publicly traded company for $2.4 billion.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
City
Cone, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
dmagazine.com

Lunch on a 25-Part Vegetarian Feast in Frisco

For years, a small number of Indian restaurants in the Dallas area have served thali, the wide platters carrying multiple dishes alongside flatbread or rice. The thali makes a delightful lunch: it offers a sampler collection with wide variety, it can cover a number of food groups, it often includes sweets, and it even comes with its own distinctive style of serving dishes.
FRISCO, TX
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Things To Do in Dallas, TX With Kids (You’ll Have Fun Too!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Dallas is a wonderful suburban city in the great state of Texas and is a wonderful place to raise your kids. Rich with culture and history, Dallas has a variety of incredible experiences that are fun for the entire family.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Cream Cone#Creamery#Food Drink
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ALEMAN, JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: POOL CLEANER;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
papercitymag.com

The Fight for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

For months, the fanfare surrounding the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas was playing out as usual. In June, a sprawling, 12,470-square-foot estate in Old Preston Hollow was announced as the site of the prestigious event. In July, the 24 designers and architects that would transform the home into a visual wonderland were announced. Just three weeks ago, Veranda, the national media sponsor, shared preview sketches teasing the Texas show house’s maximalist rooms. That same week in August, however, a bright red Stop Work Order was posted outside of 9250 Meadowbrook Drive. Of course, it was a major inconvenience for the always-hurried Kips Bay designers, but the sign was just the tip of the iceberg.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Awesome 98

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Tupps Brewery Transforms an Old Grain Mill Into Possibility

Tupps Brewery started in 2009 with a homebrew kit and a textbook in Keith Lewis’ garage. His weekend hobby became a family affair when his kids would come home from college and brew batches for fun. Eventually, Lewis realized he could turn his hobby into a business. He started the brewery proper in 2015 with his buddy Tupper Patnode; soon enough his two sons and daughter quit their day jobs to come work with him.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Michelin Starred Chef To Hold Pop-up Dinner In Plano

Texas might not be included in Michelin’s gastronomic guide, but we have Michelin-starred chef John Tesar bringing his awarded Knife & Spoon’s menu to his Plano location Knife Steakhouse at The Shops at Willow Bend. The pop-up will open for three nights only in October. Earlier this year,...
PLANO, TX
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
551
Followers
210
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy