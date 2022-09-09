Surreal Creamery Headed to Dallas

A unique ice cream concept is moving into Texas. Surreal Creamery is expected to open its first Texas location at 6915 Hillcrest Ave. in Dallas, possibly at the end of October.

Franchisee Kartik Brahmbhatt told What Now Dallas he first tried Surreal Creamery while visiting friends in Pennsylvania. “I’ve never seen anything like this in Dallas,” he said. So, Brahmbhatt reached out to the Surreal Creamery owners about bringing the concept to Dallas.“They’re really nice, down-to-earth people. I really like their vision and what they’re doing with the product. I was really impressed with them,” Brahmbhatt shared.

“I’m super excited for Surreal and for Dallas to experience this,” Brahmbhatt said. He could open additional restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the future.

“Overall, it would be a surreal experience for whoever comes to a Surreal Creamery,” Brahmbhatt said. “It is really as delicious as it looks.”

Surreal Creamery currently operates in four states—New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Brand co-owner Albert Tien told What Now Dallas they have been looking for opportunities in different markets, and Texas was strategically the next place to open.

“We love Texas. We’re excited that we’re not going to have just one outlet in Texas, but we’re going to have two outlets. We’re signing more franchisees, and we’ll be opening more stores in the Texas market in the recent future,” Tien said. A second Texas location is being planned near Houston in The Woodlands.

“True to our name, our brand positioning is to offer things that are surreal or things that you wouldn’t be able to find in any other ice cream store,” Tien said.

Surreal Creamery offers eight different soft-serve flavors including classics such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, plus Asian-inspired and coffee and tea-inspired flavors. Surreal Creamery also offers more than 20 toppings.

Guests can try a number of flavor combinations in a cup, cone, or a mason jar. “We also add additional things that are unexpected,” Tien said, referencing the Surreal Creamery Flotea, which is a combination of bubble tea and ice cream.

