Showrunners’ Coalition “Engaging Directly and Individually” With Studios on Issue of Abortion Access for Hollywood Workers

The six-week-long public exchange between studios and a collective of showrunners over abortion access for Hollywood workers has reached a détente of sorts.

“While there is still much work to be done, we can share that all nine studios we contacted (Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, CBS/Paramount, Disney, Lionsgate, NBCU, Netflix and Warner Brothers Discovery) are engaging directly and individually with us to address the immediate need for safety, privacy and legal protections for their employees,” the unnamed showrunners’ coalition wrote in a statement issued Friday morning.

The coalition noted that some of the companies are looking into the implementation of a 24-hour hotline for people working in states that have now restricted or prohibited abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24. For its part, the coalition’s Hollywood Fund for Abortion Relief has raised nearly $3 million, including from talent agencies , to benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds.

On July 28, more than 400 female, trans and non-binary showrunners sent a letter to the nine studios demanding that the companies outline specific policies for facilitating legal abortion access for personnel working on productions in abortion-hostile states. Almost 500 male showrunners and nearly 400 directors signed a statement of solidarity shortly thereafter. The studios issued a brief public response on the Aug. 10 deadline, which the now 1,500-strong coalition deemed insufficient in an Aug. 15 follow-up letter, asking for more specific points to be addressed by Labor Day. Seven of the studios responded jointly on the holiday, asserting that they “are communicating directly with our respective showrunners and employees, through individual studio working groups or other effective channels, to discuss these issues in the context of specific productions.”

Those conversations will now seemingly continue offline.