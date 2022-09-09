ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russian Dissident Gains Entry to Canada for Toronto Film Festival Premiere

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCe4d_0hox0kSs00

Russian dissident Anastasia Shevchenko has managed to secure a Canadian visa to attend the Toronto Film Festival just hours before a short film about her, Anastasia , was set to screen here.

After a world premiere at Telluride for Australian director Sarah McCarthy’s film about Shevchenko, the Russian activist was unable to get across the U.S.-Canadian border after the Russian government put her on a wanted list.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

But with red tape behind her, Shevchenko will attend the Scotiabank Theatre premiere on Friday afternoon. Delays or denials in securing a Canadian visa are an annual occurrence for the Toronto Film Festival, which invites directors and their film subjects and cast from around the world.

Among the factors considered when Canadian embassies weigh whether to allow entry into Canada is involvement in criminal activity, and security or financial reasons.

McCarthy, who directed The Sound of Mumbai and The Dark Matter of Love , helmed the portrait of Shevchenko and her resistance to the Putin regime in Russia and how that has come at a cost. She was put under house arrest for two years and found guilty of “organizing activity of an undesirable organization” for her work with the Open Russia movement. Amnesty International has declared Shevchenko a “prisoner of conscience.”

Toronto has not programmed any films this year by Russian directors and earlier barred attendance by film organizations and media outlets supported by the Russian state in light of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

At the same time, Toronto has shown solidarity with Ukrainian film producers amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war by holding two industry panels with their participation at the Canadian festival’s 47th edition.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Steven Spielberg’s Heartfelt ‘The Fabelmans’ Premieres to Boisterous Ovation

The world premiere of The Fabelmans — the autobiographical drama from Steven Spielberg — was a family affair, with his three sisters sitting in the audience alongside Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and other actors playing the fictionalized versions of the legendary director’s kin. “This film is a way of bringing my mom and dad back,” said the filmmaker after the screening at the Toronto Film Festival. “And it also brought my sisters closer to me than I ever thought possible. That was worth making the film for.” (Spielberg’s mom, Leah, died in 2017 at the age...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Busan Film Festival to Open With Iran’s ‘Scent of Wind,’ Close With Kei Ishikawa’s ‘A Man’

The 27th edition of Busan International Film Festival will open with Scent of Wind by the Iranian director Hadi Mohaghegh and close with A Man by Japan’s Kei Ishikawa.  Launched in 1996, Busan has long been considered Asia’s premiere film festival, famous both for launching the careers of exciting new Korean and Asian auteurs, as well as its festive beachfront vibe, with tented restaurants serving soju and Korean seafood specialities into the wee hours.More from The Hollywood ReporterTokyo Film Festival to Open With Takahisa Zeze's 'Fragments of the Last Will,' Close With Oliver Bill Hermanus' 'Living'TIFF: 'My Policeman' Gets Warm Reception...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Excited Filmmakers, Party Hosts Embrace Film Fest In-Person Return

As the Toronto Film Festival marks a big post-pandemic return to the physical realm with something almost normal for its 47th edition, the biggest sighs of relief may well come from local Canadian filmmakers and premiere party organizers. “You cannot launch a festival film digitally. You need to build up hype in person. You need to meet people in person to be able to forge relationships to launch your film,” Markhor Pictures producer Shehrezade Mian, who is launching Antoine Bourges’ Concrete Valley immigrant drama in Toronto as part of the Wavelengths sidebar, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Hirokazu Kore-eda Opens Up About His Italian Film Influences, State of Japanese Cinema

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda is famous for his films’ small details, vivid characters and delicate but relatable stories. With Broker, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, he decided to both stick to his strengths and make a change. It is the director’s first Korean-language movie, but it tells another Kore-eda story about social outcasts who come together to form a makeshift family. Broker began years ago; Kore-eda developed the idea for the story at the same time he was writing Shoplifters, which later won Cannes’ Palme d’Or in 2018. He quickly assembled a star-studded cast of Korean...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Neon Acquires Eco-Terrorist Thriller ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’

Neon has won the race to acquire How to Blow Up a Pipeline in one of the first major acquisitions from Toronto. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Jake Weary, Irene Bedard and Olive Jane Lorraine, the heist thriller had generated sizeable buzz among distributors The Hollywood Reporter had spoken to following its TIFF world premiere. More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO Max and Discovery+ Are "Not Perfect Right Now," Says Warner Bros. Discovery CFO'Chevalier' Review: Kelvin Harrison Jr. Blossoms in Sumptuous but Shaky Biopic of a Classical...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”

Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wendell & Wild' Review: A Playfully Devious Animated Romp From Jordan Peele and Henry SelickDamien Chazelle Calls 'Babylon' His "Hardest" Shoot, Debuts Wild Trailer at TIFFTIFF: Alexander Payne's 'The Holdovers' Lands at Focus Features The Oscar-winning actress said true crime dramas...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Shows Off Immersive Scenes at D23

Stretching into the third hour of a blockbuster morning at D23, the staff in Anaheim, California, had the daunting task of handing out 7,500 pairs of 3D glasses to the crowd that had already been treated to Star Wars, Marvel and Indiana Jones footage. But who could say no to James Cameron or to Avatar? Cameron beamed in from New Zealand to show off half a dozen scenes from Avatar: The Way of the Water. Stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were in person at the convention. Many of the scenes showed off Cameron’s immersive underwater...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto According to: Actress Emily Hampshire

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is bringing her latest film, The End of Sex, directed by Sean Garrity, to the Toronto Film Festival. And she shared insights about fest and city with THR.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Granted Access to up to $785M in Financing'The Inspection' Review: Jeremy Pope Is Stellar in Elegance Bratton's Stirring Account of His Experience as a Gay MarineTIFF: Fest Opener 'The Swimmers' Receives 4-Minute Standing Ovation What I miss most about not being at TIFF during the pandemic is… The excitement of seeing a movie on the big screen and knowing it’s an Oscar contender...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telluride Film Festival#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Canada#Dissident#Canadian#Australian#Black Blues#American
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF Hidden Gem: ‘A Gaza Weekend’ Hits Comedic Overtones Without “Cheapening the Suffering”

Films can be given life or put to death in Cannes. Many are born from meetings there. But very few are dreamed up in a rush on the beach while trying to impress an industry exec. A Gaza Weekend is a rare exception, beginning its unlikely journey at the 2009 edition of the festival, where Basil Khalil was casually asked by a sales agent what project he was working on next.  “And I had absolutely nothing,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter. Not wanting to admit his creative shortcomings, the British-Palestinian filmmaker quickly came up with a project off the top of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Talks About the Need for “Time and Training” to Create Lasting Diversity in Hollywood

Ahead of premiering his latest feature, A Jazzman’s Blues, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Tyler Perry sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about the long road to making the period drama and his hope for diversity in the entertainment industry. “I am extremely excited for what has happened. The diversity, the choices, the opportunities,” said Perry in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody. “But I worry because there is such a push for diversity and push for hiring people of color that I have found, in situations, that there are people [who] can be pushed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Austria Submits ‘Corsage’ as Entry, Debuts Trailer (Exclusive)

Corsage, Marie Kreutzer’s critically acclaimed period drama starring Vicky Krieps (of Phantom Thread of Bergman Island) as Austria’s tortured 19th century Empress Elisabeth, has been chosen as the Austrian entry for the best international feature film Oscar competition, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. THR has also obtained the film’s trailer, which you can watch below.More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed Emmys Analysis: TV's Awards Show Celebrating Itself Is in Grave DangerEmmys Snubs: Top Nominees 'Barry,' 'Only Murders in the Building' Fail to Win High-Profile Awards as 'Better Call Saul' Shut Out The film had its world premiere at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Halloween Ends,’ Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ on Slate for Beyond Fest’s 10th Anniversary

The world premiere of Halloween Ends will close out the 2022 edition of Beyond Fest, the Los Angeles-based genre film festival that is celebrating its 10th anniversary.More from The Hollywood ReporterTheater Owners Expected to Play 'Halloween Ends' Despite Simultaneous Release on Peacock'Halloween Ends' Going Day-and-Date to Theaters, PeacockNichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura on 'Star Trek,' Dies at 89 My Best Friend’s Exorcism, based on the Grady Hendrix best-seller, Christmas Bloody Christmas, and Nocebo, starring Eva Green and Mark Strong, are other horror movies among the 10 premieres the festival will unveil during its run Sept. 27 to Oct. 11. Weird: The Al Yankovic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Oscar Frontrunners Shine at Tribute Gala, ‘Nope’ Revived at Imax and Venice-Winning Doc Comes to Town

This is the second installment of a series of dispatches from the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. You can read the first dispatch here. As news emerged from Venice that a documentary feature had won that film festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion, for only the second time — All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon), Oscar winner Laura Poitras‘ look at Nan Goldin‘s crusade against the Sackler family, was crowned the winner on Saturday, Italian time — the film festival in Toronto, where that film will have its North American premiere on Monday evening, was just hitting its stride.More from The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival to Open With Takahisa Zeze’s ‘Fragments of the Last Will,’ Close With Oliver Bill Hermanus’ ‘Living’

Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) will open on Oct. 24 with Takahisa Zeze’s postwar drama Fragments of the Last Will, while Oliver Bill Hermanus’s Living, a reinterpretation of an Akira Kurosawa classic, will bring proceedings to a close on Nov. 2. Takahisa’s film, based on real events, tells the story of a Japanese prisoner of war played by who battles to keep hope alive for himself and his fellow inmates in a Siberian gulag after his nation’s defeat in 1945. Fragments of the Last Will stars Kazunari Ninomiya, former member of boyband Arashi.More from The Hollywood ReporterBusan Film Festival to Open...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Kevin Grevioux’s ‘King of Killers’ Getting TV Series Prequel (Exclusive)

King of Killers, the upcoming feature adaptation of the graphic novel by Underworld co-creator Kevin Grevioux, is getting a TV series. The martial-arts action series King of Killers will be a prequel series, set before the action of the feature film and the graphic novel. Red Sea Media, which is producing the film together with Redbox Entertainment, will also bankroll the TV series, producing in association with Dovetale Media, Creative Saskatchewan and Karma Films. The series is set to begin shooting in Saskatchewan later this year with martial arts actor Alain Moussi (Jiu Jitsu) to star.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF:...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘School for Good and Evil’ Trailer Teases Best Friends Battling It Out as Heroes and Villains in Paul Feig-Directed Fantasy Film

The new trailer for Netflix’s YA adaptation The School for Good and Evil sees best friends training to be future fairy tale heroes and villains in a magic-infused world. But their intended fortunes are reversed when Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) is mistakenly dropped into the School for Evil, and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) wrongly lands in the School for Good. “If Sophie becomes evil, none of us survive,” Laurence Fishburne’s character says at one point as their world’s balance of good and evil is thrown off-kilter.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Leads All Emmy Winners as HBO Tops Netflix'Squid Game' Star Lee...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shows Off Gripping Sequence at D23

Marvel kicked off its D23 panel with a performance of a song from Hawkeye‘s “Rogers: The Musical” and quickly moved into a fresh look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The gripping sequence, which will not be released online, showed a global fight for vibranium resources, acknowledged the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and hinted at Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking up the Black Panther mantle. At one point, a special opps team attempted to break into a secure location to steal vibranium, and they were quickly put in their place by the Wakandan team.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Why Film Festivals Are Ditching Digital Screenings

Film festivals are back in style. After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the return of the in-person A-list fests film has reminded all of us of what we’re missing with all those pared-back, socially distant, or online-only replacement events. The spirit and energy of in-person film festivals has come roaring back. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Harry Styles Says "Wasted Time" -- A Central Theme of LGBT Drama 'My Policeman' -- is the "Most Devastating Thing"'Catherine Called Birdy' Review: Lena Dunham's Medieval Coming-of-Age Film Is a DelightTyler Perry Talks About the Need for "Time and Training" to Create Lasting Diversity in Hollywood Whether...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Five Multicultural Eateries Not to Miss in Toronto

Movies and their stars walking the red carpet are the main attraction at the Toronto Film Festival, but you’ll need pit stops between screenings. The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of new restaurants in multicultural Toronto that will get you round the world — and into the heart of North American indigenous cuisine .  More from The Hollywood Reporter'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Review: Rian Johnson Outdoes Himself With a Wildly Enjoyable Sequel'Causeway' Review: Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry Elevate Gentle Drama About Trauma and ConnectionTIFF: 'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Makes Media Spoiler Alert Plea Before World...
RESTAURANTS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse

The director's Netflix film is about a jazz musician's decades-long love affair with a Black woman who passes in the Deep South. With A Jazzman’s Blues, Tyler Perry proves himself to be, more than anything, a reliable auteur of serviceable melodramas. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will stream on Netflix on Sept. 23, is an exercise in tropes and caricatures, a game of “spot the cliché.” Nearly all the usual suspects of Black and biblical stereotypes make an appearance here: the tragic mulatto, the mammy, the magical negro, Cain and his brother Abel. They are assembled, like pieces of a familiar puzzle, under Perry’s assured direction and utilitarian screenplay. The result is Hollywood catnip.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy