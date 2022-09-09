Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even.

Data from Rent.com , an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point.

Studio Apartments

While the price of a studio apartment is quickly rising in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, the price is falling just as fast in High Point.

Greensboro is home to the highest average price for a studio apartment at $1,710. That's the highest price on our chart, beating out even three-bedroom apartments in all three cities. Bear in mind that location plays a key factor in apartment prices, and while a studio apartment may be smaller, finding one in downtown Greensboro is likely to send the price soaring.

Studio apartments in Winston-Salem are about $600 cheaper at an average of $1,102, but the prices are rising much faster. While studio apartment prices rose by 10% in Greensboro, the price rose by a whopping 29% in Winston-Salem.

In High Point, the price for a studio apartment fell by 23% down to $639, nearly half the price in Winston-Salem and nearly a third the price in Greensboro.

One-Bedroom Apartments

The prices are much closer across the board when it comes to one-bedroom apartments.

Despite having the lowest average cost of a studio apartment, High Point has the highest average cost for a one-bedroom at $1,067.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro both come out under $1,000 where the average price is only $20 apart. In Winston-Salem, a one-bedroom averages $952, and in Greensboro, a one-bedroom averages slightly less at $932.

If that leaves you torn between Winston-Salem and Greensboro, it's worth noting that Winston-Salem prices have dropped by 2% whereas prices in Greensboro rose by 10%.

Neither, however, come close to the spike in High Point where prices leaped up by 38%.

Two-Bedroom Apartments

Two-bedroom apartments tell a similar story to one-bedrooms in the Piedmont Triad.

Two-bedroom apartments in High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro tend to cost about $150 to $200 more than one-bedrooms.

High Point, yet again, tops the ranking at $1,280 with Winston-Salem falling 10% to $1,105 and Greensboro rising 14% to $1,097. High Point had the most dramatic increase of 40%.

Three-Bedroom Apartments

Move over, High Point.

Winston-Salem averages the highest price for a three-bedroom apartment at $1,559. It also has the largest gap — more than $450 — between the two-bedroom average and the three-bedroom average.

High Point follows with a price of $1,315, a mere $35 more than its two-bedroom average.

Finally, Greensboro boasts the lowest price of the three at $1,175, less than $100 more than a two-bedroom in the city.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro's prices rose at a pretty similar rate: 4% and 2% respectively. High Point, however, continues its trend of quickly rising prices with a 23% increase.

So what's the takeaway?

Prices in High Point are rising fast. With one-bedrooms rising by 38%, two-bedrooms rising by 40% and three-bedrooms rising by 23%, High Point could continue to widen the gap in prices more in the coming years.

Prices in Winston-Salem and Greensboro have gotten closer, with Greensboro's prices picking up and Winston-Salem's falling. If those trends continue, we could see prices in Greensboro surpass those in Winston-Salem, which would make the Twin City the Triad's cheapest for apartment living.

All that said, if you don't need much space, it's hard to beat the price of a studio in High Point, the cheapest on the chart by a margin of about $300

