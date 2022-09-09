ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R87UZ_0hox0eAW00

PROVO, Utah (AP) — An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim.

BYU issued the results of its investigation into the Aug. 26 match on Friday, reiterating it will not tolerate conduct threatening any student-athlete.

The school said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event, including athletic department personnel and student-athletes from both schools, event security and management and fans who were in the arena. It also reviewed audio and video recordings and raw footage from the match.

Fan banned for racist abuse at Duke-BYU volleyball game

As a result of the investigation, the university said it has lifted a ban on a fan who was identified as directing racial slurs toward Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson during the match. It also apologized to the fan for any hardship the ban caused.

Duke athletic director Nina King issued a statement standing by Richardson and the rest of her team.

“The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity,” she said Friday after BYU issued its statement. “We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias.”

In the aftermath of the Aug. 26 match, South Carolina women’s basketball program canceled a home-and-home series with BYU. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said she did not want to put her players in the situation that she said Richardson had experienced.

The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then play at the Utah campus during the 2023-24 season.

A message was left Friday seeking comment from Staley.

BYU said it remains committed to rooting out racism wherever it is found. The school also said it understands some will criticize their investigation as being selective in its review.

“To the contrary, we have tried to be as thorough as possible in our investigation, and we renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it,” the school said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Tickets will go on sale on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro doctor alters care over lack of funding

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
FOX8 News

Greensboro, Winston-Salem get federal $$$$ to add jobs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two enterprise centers in Greensboro and Winston-Salem that boost minority-owned businesses will be getting a cash infusion from federal grants. The U.S. Department of Commerce this week announced grants of $2.1 million to the Gateway Research Park in Greensboro and $1 million for S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Millions in funding will hel support ‘food-based businesses’ in Winston-Salem, ‘minority-owned businesses’ in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two enterprise centers in Greensboro and Winston-Salem that boost minority-owned businesses will be getting a cash infusion from federal grants. The U.S. Department of Commerce this week announced grants of $2.1 million to the Gateway Research Park in Greensboro and $1 million for S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Spooky Woods named legendary haunted attraction

(WGHP) — With spooky season just around the corner, the Piedmont Triad’s own Spooky Woods was named a legendary haunted attraction by America Haunts. For an attraction to be considered a legendary haunt, it has to have a unique vision, ingenuity, safety, security and a high level of difficulty to recreate elsewhere. “While thousands of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Staley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Volleyball#Racial Slur#Duke Byu#The Duke University#Duke Athletics
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Greensboro community addresses crime on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randleman Road in Greensboro is an area on the city’s south side that doesn’t have a great reputation when it comes to crime. Many say it’s a haven for illegal activity. People living and running businesses in the area have dealt with shootings and robberies for years. Most recently, that includes […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West were closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 148, close to Exit 148 for NC-54. Exit 148 and NC-54 is a route very commonly taken by fans […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy