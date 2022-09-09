Read full article on original website
Olmsted Historical Society’s Pumpkinville in the Valley returns Sept. 25 to Frostville Museum
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- For the better part of the last decade, families seeking outdoor fun have gravitated to the annual Pumpkinville in the Valley. This year’s affair returns from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Frostville Museum. “The Olmsted History Society is an all-volunteer, nonprofit...
North Olmsted Senior Center hosting senior prom/Oktoberfest Sept. 22
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Years ago, the North Olmsted Senior Center hosted an annual senior prom to keep its visitors feeling young. That’s the idea once again, with the popular venue scheduling a senior prom from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) at the Springvale Ballroom. “People are...
Beachwood plans Oct. 2 Fall Festival, start of canned goods collection drive: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood was recently tabbed as the No. 1 suburb in Cleveland Magazine’s 2022 ratings, and now it states its aim to operate Harvest for Hunger’s No. 1 collection campaign this fall. To do so, it has started “Beachwood CAN,” a community-wide campaign to support those...
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
Remember St. Vincent Charity Hospital for its successes
Please remind your readers that the closing of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center should not be viewed with any disfavor. Rather, the hospital should be remembered as it was in days gone by, it’s glory years, as the best, the very best at what it did. The Sisters of...
Medina County collegians begin fall semester, earn honors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students from Medina County to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies Aug. 15. Local students include Nicholas Novak, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in animal science; Matthew Abbott, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in...
Berea among safest college towns in America: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- As a new school year begins, it’s reassuring to residents and visitors to know that Berea ranks among the safest college towns in America. SafeWise, a home security firm that produces a website that ranks city and neighborhood safety, has placed Berea in 22nd place on a list of the top 50 safest college towns in America for 2021-2022.
Honoring Parma City Schools’ history
As Ernest R. Kubasek pointed out in his book, “The History of Parma … A township … A village … A city,” the footprints of time fade quickly. It becomes imperative that the footprints that formed the Parma City School District are well preserved and protected. These footprints, whose origins reach back in time and reflect upon the community of people that established the legacy of the Parma City School District, are now on display in the newly formed Parma City School District Museum.
Youngsters give us a run for our money: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- They’re back! Those youngsters who are running for the health of it and attracting lots of applause for their efforts. The Healthy Kids Running Series began its fall season last week at Heritage Farm Park on Laurel Road in Brunswick, and it’s as entertaining as ever.
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
Lakefront home offers great view of downtown for $3.1M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in more than 25 years, one of the most stunning properties in the Edgewater neighborhood is on the market. “Built in the early 1900s, this exquisite lakefront mansion offers breathtaking views of the Downtown Cleveland skyline,” says Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall, who has it listed at $3.1 million.
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
Dan Hostetler retiring after three decades at Medina County visitors bureau
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County commissioners took a giant leap into unknown territory three decades ago when they instituted a hotel bed tax to fund a Convention and Visitors Bureau. That step led to 31 years of successfully marketing Visit Medina County, featuring the people and places of interest...
Middleburg Heights secures wetland credits for detention basins project
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Abram Creek detention basins construction project has received a boost. City officials announced at the Sept. 12 Streets Committee meeting that after a lengthy administrative process, wetland mitigation credits have been purchased. When cities need to displace existing wetlands, they are required by the Ohio...
Orange High School set for Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Orange High School welcomes back alumni from all decades for Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24. This year’s theme is “There’s no place like Homecoming.”. The Homecoming Court is composed of seniors Lawson Blasier, Jenna Friedman, Brian Gent, Kamille Giles-Watkins, Zane Jacops, Aidan Kozak, Natalie...
Cuyahoga, most of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Sept. 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showing COVID-19 spread across the nation. For the second week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were classified...
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
A mentorship program helped him navigate the ‘achievement gap’ 10 years ago. Today he’s an entrepreneur: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — He stood behind a folding table for a community event in League Park. Hawking energy drinks to passers-by, he recognized me as I walked in front of his table. Trying to figure out why I looked familiar, he threw one or two questions my way.
Fire heavily damages home in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
