Medina County collegians begin fall semester, earn honors

MEDINA, Ohio -- The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students from Medina County to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies Aug. 15. Local students include Nicholas Novak, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in animal science; Matthew Abbott, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Berea among safest college towns in America: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- As a new school year begins, it’s reassuring to residents and visitors to know that Berea ranks among the safest college towns in America. SafeWise, a home security firm that produces a website that ranks city and neighborhood safety, has placed Berea in 22nd place on a list of the top 50 safest college towns in America for 2021-2022.
BEREA, OH
Honoring Parma City Schools’ history

As Ernest R. Kubasek pointed out in his book, “The History of Parma … A township … A village … A city,” the footprints of time fade quickly. It becomes imperative that the footprints that formed the Parma City School District are well preserved and protected. These footprints, whose origins reach back in time and reflect upon the community of people that established the legacy of the Parma City School District, are now on display in the newly formed Parma City School District Museum.
PARMA, OH
Youngsters give us a run for our money: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- They’re back! Those youngsters who are running for the health of it and attracting lots of applause for their efforts. The Healthy Kids Running Series began its fall season last week at Heritage Farm Park on Laurel Road in Brunswick, and it’s as entertaining as ever.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
CLEVELAND, OH
Orange High School set for Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Orange High School welcomes back alumni from all decades for Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24. This year’s theme is “There’s no place like Homecoming.”. The Homecoming Court is composed of seniors Lawson Blasier, Jenna Friedman, Brian Gent, Kamille Giles-Watkins, Zane Jacops, Aidan Kozak, Natalie...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Fire heavily damages home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland, OH
