Obituary for Warner Len Mattice
Warner Len Mattice entered into eternal life on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the age of 66, surrounded by his loving wife and family at his residence in Utah. Warner, son of Len and Lucille Mattice, was born on Jan. 26, 1956, in Safford, Arizona. He was the youngest of six children. Warner grew up attending schools in Pima, Arizona. He was an outstanding athlete, an accomplished four-year letterman, an honor student, and a recipient of the Duty To God award. After graduating from Pima High School, Warner received an athletic scholarship in basketball to Eastern Arizona College.
Man who fled from cops doing 100 mph in a 35-mph zone charged with multiple felonies
SAFFORD – A man who led police on a high-speed chase of 100 mph through a 35-mph zone in Safford has been charged with multiple felonies. Ignacio Miranda, 36, of Safford, has been charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, aggravated DUI, reckless driving, and exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 20 mph.
