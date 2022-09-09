Warner Len Mattice entered into eternal life on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the age of 66, surrounded by his loving wife and family at his residence in Utah. Warner, son of Len and Lucille Mattice, was born on Jan. 26, 1956, in Safford, Arizona. He was the youngest of six children. Warner grew up attending schools in Pima, Arizona. He was an outstanding athlete, an accomplished four-year letterman, an honor student, and a recipient of the Duty To God award. After graduating from Pima High School, Warner received an athletic scholarship in basketball to Eastern Arizona College.

