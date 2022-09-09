ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Seacoast Current

Maine Gets a Visit From Popular Author Neil Gaiman, Creator of ‘The Sandman’

As summer winds and the tourism season slows in Maine, the celebrity sightings throughout Vacationland are also likely to wane. Maine was popular again this year amongst actors and sports stars, with visits from people like Brett Favre to a-list actor Steve Carell. Another big name in the world of comic books visited the Pine Tree State recently, as author Neil Gaiman shared some details on Facebook about his trip to Maine.
Seacoast Current

The Amazing Maine Sights Mainers Say People From Away Need to Visit

There's no denying that Maine is one of the biggest vacation destinations for anyone across the country -- heck, probably even the world. (They don't call us "Vacationland" for nothing, ya know!)
Seacoast Current

Surf’s Up: Hurricane Earl Sends Heavy Surf, Rip Currents to Seacoast

A hurricane nearly 1,000 miles east of the Seacoast will churn up the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, creating heavy surf and potentially dangerous rip currents. The summer-like weekend weather, with temperatures in the low 80s, will likely attract people to the beach. Between 60,000 and 80,000 are expected for the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Friday through Sunday.
Seacoast Current

These 9 Maine Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed

I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot.
Seacoast Current

Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants

When you think of "Maine" you think about lobsters, you really just can't help it. Whether you're a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you've never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah.
Seacoast Current

Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
Seacoast Current

Analyst: Buy Now, Avoid Unpredictable Heating Oil Prices Later

It might be worth it to fill up your oil tank before the end of summer, as prices will be unpredictable as the weather gets colder. The huge spikes in gas prices have also driven up the cost of home heating oil to record levels. The average price of #2 fuel oil in New Hampshire is $4.72 per gallon as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Energy.
How Wet Will It Get? Labor Day Ends With Rain on NH Seacoast

The Labor Day holiday weekend comes to a wet and cool end with much needed rain as a stalled cold front sends rounds of precipitation across the Seacoast region. A light to moderate rain will be the focus of the forecast through Tuesday morning with some locally heavy downpours and thunderstorms, according to meteorologist Jerry Combs at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Seacoast Current

These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History

It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Seacoast Current

Leavitt, Bolduc Take Wins in NH GOP Primary Vote

The matchups for the November election are set, with state Senate president Chuck Morse conceding to retired Army Gen. Donald Bolduc early Wednesday morning. It was a tight race in the Republican U.S. Senate primary when the vote count got underway, with Bolduc having a slim lead of approximately 1,000 votes as results came in Tuesday. Morse, who was endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu, tweeted his concession at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Seacoast Current

A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River

If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster.
Seacoast Current

20 Maine Restaurants Featured on Food TV Shows You Should Try

I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot.
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
Seacoast Current

E. Coli Alert Issued for Ground Beef in HelloFresh Meal Kits

A health alert was issued about ground beef included in HelloFresh food because of a possible connection to an E. coli contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the health alert about the possibly contaminated ground beef shipped to subscribers between July 2 and July 21. An outbreak that likely began with ground beef is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several state public health departments.
Seacoast Current

