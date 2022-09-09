Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As summer winds and the tourism season slows in Maine, the celebrity sightings throughout Vacationland are also likely to wane. Maine was popular again this year amongst actors and sports stars, with visits from people like Brett Favre to a-list actor Steve Carell. Another big name in the world of comic books visited the Pine Tree State recently, as author Neil Gaiman shared some details on Facebook about his trip to Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO