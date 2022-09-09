Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off the Coast of Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true.
Maine Gets a Visit From Popular Author Neil Gaiman, Creator of ‘The Sandman’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As summer winds and the tourism season slows in Maine, the celebrity sightings throughout Vacationland are also likely to wane. Maine was popular again this year amongst actors and sports stars, with visits from people like Brett Favre to a-list actor Steve Carell. Another big name in the world of comic books visited the Pine Tree State recently, as author Neil Gaiman shared some details on Facebook about his trip to Maine.
See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Amazing Maine Sights Mainers Say People From Away Need to Visit
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There's no denying that Maine is one of the biggest vacation destinations for anyone across the country -- heck, probably even the world. (They don't call us "Vacationland" for nothing, ya know!)
Maine Lobster Predicting Early Winter…Yes, You Read That Correctly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. A famous Midcoast Maine prognosticator has spoken. The famous crustacean says to get out the long johns, wool socks, down coats, and mittens. Winter is coming...
Surf’s Up: Hurricane Earl Sends Heavy Surf, Rip Currents to Seacoast
A hurricane nearly 1,000 miles east of the Seacoast will churn up the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, creating heavy surf and potentially dangerous rip currents. The summer-like weekend weather, with temperatures in the low 80s, will likely attract people to the beach. Between 60,000 and 80,000 are expected for the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Friday through Sunday.
These 9 Maine Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When you think of “Maine” you think about lobsters, you really just can’t help it. Whether you’re a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you’ve never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
Analyst: Buy Now, Avoid Unpredictable Heating Oil Prices Later
It might be worth it to fill up your oil tank before the end of summer, as prices will be unpredictable as the weather gets colder. The huge spikes in gas prices have also driven up the cost of home heating oil to record levels. The average price of #2 fuel oil in New Hampshire is $4.72 per gallon as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Energy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Wet Will It Get? Labor Day Ends With Rain on NH Seacoast
The Labor Day holiday weekend comes to a wet and cool end with much needed rain as a stalled cold front sends rounds of precipitation across the Seacoast region. A light to moderate rain will be the focus of the forecast through Tuesday morning with some locally heavy downpours and thunderstorms, according to meteorologist Jerry Combs at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History
It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Leavitt, Bolduc Take Wins in NH GOP Primary Vote
The matchups for the November election are set, with state Senate president Chuck Morse conceding to retired Army Gen. Donald Bolduc early Wednesday morning. It was a tight race in the Republican U.S. Senate primary when the vote count got underway, with Bolduc having a slim lead of approximately 1,000 votes as results came in Tuesday. Morse, who was endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu, tweeted his concession at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster.
Spirit Halloween is Now Open in Maine and Taking All My Money
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When you think of a Halloween Store, I’m sure that one comes to mind every time. Yes, I’m talking about Spirit Halloween. Every year,...
20 Maine Restaurants Featured on Food TV Shows You Should Try
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
E. Coli Alert Issued for Ground Beef in HelloFresh Meal Kits
A health alert was issued about ground beef included in HelloFresh food because of a possible connection to an E. coli contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the health alert about the possibly contaminated ground beef shipped to subscribers between July 2 and July 21. An outbreak that likely began with ground beef is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several state public health departments.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0