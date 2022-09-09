Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will SHIB see a >2800% hike by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s whales have this to say to SHIB’s traders
The euphoria around meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has translated into a rapid surge in accumulation recently. The number of SHIB holders has now hit an all-time high after peaking at 1.22 million. This historic peak comes after a period of strong accumulation of late. There has also been a hike in whale holdings as strong bullish signals were sent across the crypto-industry for Shiba Inu.
PETS・
ambcrypto.com
Where Shiba Inu could head next after impressive five-day feat
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After ascending toward its three-month high on 14 august, Shiba Inu [SHIB] bears inflicted a near-term decline. As a result, the meme-coin saw a pulldown below its $0.0133-$0.0137 resistance range. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on).
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says One DeFi Altcoin Is an ‘Absolute Steal’, Updates Outlook on Compound and Axie Infinity
A popular crypto trader says that the native asset of the lending and borrowing platform Aave (AAVE) may surge to around $300 by the second quarter of 2023. Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,700 Twitter followers that buying AAVE as it trades sideways could be an absolute steal given the huge upside potential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250 points
The stock market fell the most since June 2020 following Wall Street's humbling realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped.
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Steep Rally for Ethereum, Names One Altcoin That Could Erupt Next Bull Market
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for Ethereum (ETH) against both the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous crypto strategist known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 535,400 Twitter followers that Ethereum looks poised for a strong rally as it threatens to take out its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframes.
