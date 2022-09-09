The following is a press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock VFW Post 2466 Chief of Staff, Benny Guerrero, who also serves as VFW National Legislative Committee Member for the Texas VFW, will travel to Washington DC to advocate for veterans in the halls of Congress, at the Legislative Conference. Guerrero is scheduled to meet with nine Texas congressional representatives in order to push for legislation that supports veterans and their families. Agenda items for the Legislative Conference include mental health, health care access, transition assistance and military quality of life to name of few.

