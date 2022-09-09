CONROE, TX -- Chesmar Homes is premiering a unique new homestyle in The Woodlands Hills with their collection of freestanding villa-style homes, complementing their current portfolio of new homes on 50’ homesites. Nestled within The Woodlands Hills, the Chateau Collection offers one- and two-story villas, the first homestyle of its kind in the Greater Houston area.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO