Woodlands Online& LLC
First-ever False Claims Act settlement received from Paycheck Protection Program lender
HOUSTON, TX -- Prosperity Bank has agreed to pay $18,673.50 to resolve allegations it improperly processed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on behalf of an ineligible customer, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Prosperity Bank is a regional bank with branches throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It is a subsidiary...
Chesmar Homes Debuts Freestanding Villas in The Woodlands Hills
CONROE, TX -- Chesmar Homes is premiering a unique new homestyle in The Woodlands Hills with their collection of freestanding villa-style homes, complementing their current portfolio of new homes on 50’ homesites. Nestled within The Woodlands Hills, the Chateau Collection offers one- and two-story villas, the first homestyle of its kind in the Greater Houston area.
