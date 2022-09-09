Read full article on original website
Mobile Sports Betting on the Horizon for Marylanders
Two years after Governor Larry Hogan first signed the bill legalizing sports betting in Maryland, sports fans are still waiting to be able to place their bets online. Retail sports betting launched in December, meaning Marylanders have been able to place their wagers at casinos and arenas for months. Robert...
Maryland Coalition of Families provides support for a healthy lifestyle
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Recovery Month, celebrating health improvements of those who may be struggling with behavioral health issues. Statewide nonprofit Maryland Coalition of Families provides free support for a long-term healthy lifestyle. Executive Director Christi Green shares more.
Possible CSX strike could disrupt Maryland commuter rail starting Friday
(WBFF) — An ongoing labor dispute between CSX and its unions could lead to commuter rail disruptions by the end of the week, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. The strike could start on September 16th. According to MDOT, CSX owns and maintains the Camden and Brunswick lines...
Founder of Md. Crime Victim's Rights Center honored for 40 years of advocacy
WASHINGTON (7News) — In the conference room of the Maryland Crime Victim’s Resource Center, Roberta Roper is surrounded by the portraits of hundreds of murder victims. “Each of them has a story. Each of their names should be said and remembered,” said Roper. It's personal. Her daughter’s...
Speed camera to be placed along I-95 in Harford County next week
(WBFF) — The Maryland Transportation Authority says it will install a speed camera along Interstate 95 in Harford County next week. The camera will be installed in the construction zone on the southbound side of I-95 near Maryland Route 152 on September 19, according to MDTA. WATCH | Two...
Rain Is Done...For Now; Sunshine & Drier Air Returns To Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The rain takes a break with plenty of sunshine on the way this week. The humidity will take a break over the next few days as well. High temps across the region will be in the 70s and 80s, which is close to average for this time of year.
WEATHER ALERT | Flooding and strong storms rolling through Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 4:45 p.m. September 12 — Weather alert Monday due to flooding from showers and thunderstorms moving through Maryland. A weather-maker, a cold front, pushes into the area Monday with showers and thunderstorms developing during the late afternoon and evening. Maryland is included in a marginal risk for severe weather. This means a few of the storms could be strong or severe with potentially gusty winds, heavy downpours and even hail or a spin-up tornado.
