Portland, ME

WGME

Portland Public Schools unveils 'mobile makerspace' to help kids explore STEM

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Public Schools unveiled its new "mobile makerspace" Wednesday. According to the district, the mobile lab will travel between schools, allowing students to explore, create and solve problems in the STEM fields. Every elementary school student will have at least one experience with the lab every...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'Portland Downtown' hopes to 'make cash registers ring' with latest initiative

As construction continues on Free St. in Portland, businesses owners continue to miss out on the foot traffic they are normally used to. This month, 'Portland Downtown,' a non-profit group dedicated to improving the area, is trying to bring a "spark" to stores and restaurants surrounding the intersection of Free St., High St., and Congress St.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair

OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WGME

'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE

SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
SACO, ME
WGME

Portland Denny's closes doors for good

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Denny's location has permanently closed its doors. The location's Facebook page officially lists the restaurant as permanently closed. A sign on the door says the same thing, encouraging patrons to visit the Auburn location.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

PGA ends Live + Work in Maine Open

PORTLAND, Maine (September 21, 2022) After two years of bringing the future stars of golf to Falmouth Country Club, the PGA Tour recently informed the Live + Work in Maine Open that the tournament would not be a part of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2023 schedule. “We have enjoyed...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

Possible strike by rail workers could greatly impact Maine businesses

PORTLAND (WGME) – A possible strike by freight rail workers later this week threatens to derail how things like food and packages get shipped coast to coast. While it could have an economic impact across the country, state leaders in Maine say they're watching things closely as well. About...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
BRIDGTON, ME
WGME

South Portland breaks ground on new skate park

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – City officials broke ground on a new skate park in South Portland Tuesday. It's been a multi-year journey to bring the park to reality. City officials say the plans started with a determined middle school student who wanted the community to have a safe place to skate.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Blaze Pizza to open first 3 locations in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Blaze Pizza, a national chain of fast-casual pizza restaurants, says it will soon be opening its first locations in Maine. The brand says the locations will be in Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. The restaurants will be operated by local business owner Jeffrey Martin of Wildfire Restaurant Group...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston Public Schools increases wages in hopes to fill open positions

LEWSITON (WGME) -- The new school year is now well underway, and hundreds of schools across Maine still have a lot of job openings they badly need to fill. From bus drivers and cafeteria workers to teachers and edtechs, many school districts have multiple job openings. Right now, substitute teachers...
LEWISTON, ME

