WGME
Portland Public Schools unveils 'mobile makerspace' to help kids explore STEM
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Public Schools unveiled its new "mobile makerspace" Wednesday. According to the district, the mobile lab will travel between schools, allowing students to explore, create and solve problems in the STEM fields. Every elementary school student will have at least one experience with the lab every...
WGME
Oakhurst donates $250,000 to help address food insecurity among USM students
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Oakhurst Dairy is donating $250,000 to the University of Southern Maine Foundation. According to USM, part of the donation will go towards construction of a new, sustainably built career and student center on the Portland campus. The rest of the money will be used to address food...
WGME
Gorham School Board votes to allow 'Gender 101' poster to stay in the middle school
GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham School Board voted to allow the poster "Gender 101" to stay in a 6th grade health classroom. Along with a second, similar poster that defines gender terms. Most people who spoke at tonight's meeting were in favor of keeping the posters in school. Some are...
WGME
'Portland Downtown' hopes to 'make cash registers ring' with latest initiative
As construction continues on Free St. in Portland, businesses owners continue to miss out on the foot traffic they are normally used to. This month, 'Portland Downtown,' a non-profit group dedicated to improving the area, is trying to bring a "spark" to stores and restaurants surrounding the intersection of Free St., High St., and Congress St.
WGME
Maine family amazed by show of support after losing son's diabetes supplies
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A call for help has turned into a show of support from people all over the state. Crystal Kelley posted a plea on Facebook for help finding her son's insulin bag. She says her husband put it on his truck as he was talking to the coach...
WGME
Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair
OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
WGME
'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE
SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
WGME
IDEXX to match donations to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland this month
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is teaming up with IDEXX to help provide for animals looking for new homes. For the month of September, IDEXX is matching all donations to the ARLGP, up to $25,000. The money will go to help the more than 3,800...
WGME
Former Redbank Village tenants accuse housing complex of withholding security deposits
PORTLAND (WGME) – Former tenants of the South Portland housing complex “Redbank Village” are asking the company for their security deposits back. Rahsaan and Clare Reeves moved out of Redbank Village in April. Now, four and a half months later, they're still waiting for their deposit. "We...
WGME
New dress code at South Portland schools could ban 'disruptive' Apple Watches
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A new dress code could be going into effect for South Portland schools which could also ban things like Apple Watches. It’s been almost 20 years since the dress code for South Portland schools has been updated. The old dress code uses very generic...
WGME
Portland Denny's closes doors for good
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Denny's location has permanently closed its doors. The location's Facebook page officially lists the restaurant as permanently closed. A sign on the door says the same thing, encouraging patrons to visit the Auburn location.
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
WGME
Biddeford resident frustrated with trash from people living on public property nearby
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A Biddeford man is calling on city leaders to do more, frustrated by the response to people living on city property. The Biddeford resident Bob deMello says there's now a dumpster and portable toilet, but there continues to be problems with both of those. He says the...
WGME
PGA ends Live + Work in Maine Open
PORTLAND, Maine (September 21, 2022) After two years of bringing the future stars of golf to Falmouth Country Club, the PGA Tour recently informed the Live + Work in Maine Open that the tournament would not be a part of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2023 schedule. “We have enjoyed...
WGME
Possible strike by rail workers could greatly impact Maine businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) – A possible strike by freight rail workers later this week threatens to derail how things like food and packages get shipped coast to coast. While it could have an economic impact across the country, state leaders in Maine say they're watching things closely as well. About...
WGME
Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
WGME
South Portland breaks ground on new skate park
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – City officials broke ground on a new skate park in South Portland Tuesday. It's been a multi-year journey to bring the park to reality. City officials say the plans started with a determined middle school student who wanted the community to have a safe place to skate.
WGME
Blaze Pizza to open first 3 locations in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Blaze Pizza, a national chain of fast-casual pizza restaurants, says it will soon be opening its first locations in Maine. The brand says the locations will be in Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. The restaurants will be operated by local business owner Jeffrey Martin of Wildfire Restaurant Group...
WGME
Ask the I-Team: When will Route 109 between Acton and Sanford be resurfaced?
A 2021 report by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit, found 44 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads across Maine in poor or mediocre condition, and an Acton man tells the I-Team he drives one of them every day . Ed came to our Ask the I-Team event in...
WGME
Lewiston Public Schools increases wages in hopes to fill open positions
LEWSITON (WGME) -- The new school year is now well underway, and hundreds of schools across Maine still have a lot of job openings they badly need to fill. From bus drivers and cafeteria workers to teachers and edtechs, many school districts have multiple job openings. Right now, substitute teachers...
