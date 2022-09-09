Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Police: Shelby teen dead following shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby. A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside...
Three suspects charged in officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three suspects were charged following in northwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they responded to a call about a stolen vehicle along Onyx Street, not far from LC Coleman Park shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Police attempted a traffic stop on...
WCNC
Student attacked with scissors at Charlotte school, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student is facing charges after police said they stabbed another student with scissors at a charter school in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been cut during the alleged assault. According to the police report, the victim suffered bruises and scratches during the assault and refused treatment by Medic.
WCNC
DWI suspect in deadly golf cart crash denied bond reduction
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect charged in an Iredell County crash involving a golf car that killed three people in June faced a judge Thursday afternoon and was denied a bond reduction. Austin Ray Harmon was charged with DWI, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three...
Suspect wanted after running from traffic stop, deputies say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Alexander County are searching for a man they say ran from a traffic stop Friday. The Alexander County Sheriff's Office announced that Richard Eugene Pennell ran from a vehicle on Mountain Ridge Church Road in the Ellendale community. Pennell was last seen wearing camo shorts, a black shirt with the sleeves cut off and light brown boots. He also had a gray cap and blue bandana, according to the sheriff's office.
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
Man charged with March shooting that killed father, Charlotte police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than six months after a Charlotte father died during an apparent shootout at an apartment complex, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they've made an arrest in their investigation. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, CMPD said they arrested 27-year-old Michael Anthony Cornwell Jr. and charged him with...
Student facing charges after loaded found at Monroe Middle, district confirms
MONROE, N.C. — A loaded gun was found at Monroe Middle School on Thursday, Union County Public Schools officials confirmed. The gun was found due to a tip from a student. No one was injured or threatened, according to the district. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two People Taken to Hospital After Shooting Near North Charlotte Nightclub
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms two people were taken to CMC Main early Tuesday morning after a shooting. The scene was near Candi’s Cabaret on Statesville Avenue. Police have not said what led to the shooting and we don’t have an update on the condition of those involved.
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
Authorities Accuse South Carolina Woman Of Running Onto Bus, Attacking Middle School Students
A woman in South Carolina is accused of running onto a school bus and attacking several middle school children after a fight broke out, Radar has learned.After school on Sept. 9, the bus’s driver opened the door while at a stop in Chester and a group of girls got into the altercation, states an incident report obtained by WBTV.According to the report, the adult woman, Carnisha Kelley, and another girl boarded the bus and Kelley hit several students.The bus driver closed the door and drove the vehicle to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, where deputies were waiting with parents.Kelley was placed under arrest, and she faces three counts of third-degree assault and battery, and one count of interfering with the operation of a school bus.WBTV reported two students’ injuries included a busted lip and a scratch on the cheek.
Man dies after being shot by deputy in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man shot by York County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday has died of his injuries, county sheriff Kevin Tolson said Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old T. Malik Benjamin, is accused of leading sheriff's deputies on a 24-minute pursuit Tuesday that reach speeds upwards of 90 mph, according to Tolson.
WCNC
Charlotte woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
'That was really sad' | Charlotte nonprofit's food pantry still recovering after July 4th fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Delmi Ponce, originally from Honduras, moved to Charlotte in hopes of being better able to provide for her family. The single mother of five kids, with one now battling cancer, told WCNC Charlotte anchor Jane Monreal that she reached out to several community services when she arrived in Charlotte. Camino Health Center was the only one to answer her call and gave her a gift card to buy food.
fox46.com
Deadly Gaston County golf cart accident involved underage drinking: Police
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old girl was killed in an accident involving a golf cart and underage drinking last week, Gaston County Police said Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your...
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in North Carolina investigation
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
