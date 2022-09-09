Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
rhinotimes.com
Guilford Commissioners Shell Out Another $8 Million In Rescue Act Money
Eventually, Guilford County will run out of American Rescue Plan (ARP) money. However, at an afternoon work session on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners was still giving that ARP money out at a wicked pace with votes to fund requested projects such as workforce readiness initiatives, youth wellness programs, support for the homeless and arts initiatives.
rhinotimes.com
Large Economic Development Summit Generates Synergy In NC’s Core
A supersonic jet factory. A Toyota vehicle battery plant. New area business expansions announced just about every week now. When it comes to central North Carolina – and the state as a whole for that matter – there’s a lot of economic development happening everywhere you turn.
rhinotimes.com
O. Henry Hotel Is Jazzing Up Greensboro’s Thursday Nights Once Again
Here’s one more welcome sign that life in Greensboro is getting back to normal after the pandemic that sent things into a tailspin for over two years. A local favorite weekly entertainment event –Thursday night Jazz at the O. Henry Hotel – is back after its long pandemic hiatus.
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Sept. 14, 2022
Recently several voters have told me, “I don’t really care about the local school board. I don’t have children in school.”. Of your property tax dollars, 43 percent go directly to Guilford County Schools. Another 9 percent goes to education debt. The quality of life in your...
rhinotimes.com
100-Year-Old McLeansville Fire Commissioner Gets A Big Thank You
Usually when people turn 100, they’re no longer active in their profession, however, Curtis Kennedy is anything but usual. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday, but Kennedy – an original fire commissioner for the McLeansville Fire Department when it began in 1951 – still plays an active role as a fire commissioner for the department.
rhinotimes.com
Beaver Hills and Raccoon Run Will Weigh In On Groundhog Trace Road Closure
In March, the Guilford County Planning Department voted unanimously to approve the closure of Groundhog Trace running southeast from Raccoon Run to the ending cul-de-sac of Groundhog Trace. But it’s the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who’ll get the final word after holding a public hearing due to the appeal...
rhinotimes.com
Price Tag For County Jail And Other Mold Comes In At Nearly $1 Million
This summer, Guilford County got some very unwelcome air quality test results from the Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro. Those tests showed the presence of mold in the jail – and other tests found the same problem in the basement of the county’s building at 201 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
rhinotimes.com
City Slows Traffic On Peach Orchard With Chicanes And Mini-Roundabout
Peach Orchard Drive in northeast Greensboro is set to receive a whole passel of traffic calming devices. A lot of neighborhoods complain about “cut through” traffic speeding down their streets, and not much happens. However, someone at city hall heard the complaints from the Carriage Woods and Orchard...
rhinotimes.com
GPD Using Technology To Get More Feedback From Public
The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) wants more feedback from the public and is using a new tool to get it. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the GPD launched a new public survey tool, Blockwise, in partnership with Zencity, a global technology company. The survey, which will appear on the mobile devices...
