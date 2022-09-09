ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

rhinotimes.com

Guilford Commissioners Shell Out Another $8 Million In Rescue Act Money

Eventually, Guilford County will run out of American Rescue Plan (ARP) money. However, at an afternoon work session on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners was still giving that ARP money out at a wicked pace with votes to fund requested projects such as workforce readiness initiatives, youth wellness programs, support for the homeless and arts initiatives.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Large Economic Development Summit Generates Synergy In NC’s Core

A supersonic jet factory. A Toyota vehicle battery plant. New area business expansions announced just about every week now. When it comes to central North Carolina – and the state as a whole for that matter – there’s a lot of economic development happening everywhere you turn.
SANFORD, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Sept. 14, 2022

Recently several voters have told me, “I don’t really care about the local school board. I don’t have children in school.”. Of your property tax dollars, 43 percent go directly to Guilford County Schools. Another 9 percent goes to education debt. The quality of life in your...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Society
rhinotimes.com

100-Year-Old McLeansville Fire Commissioner Gets A Big Thank You

Usually when people turn 100, they’re no longer active in their profession, however, Curtis Kennedy is anything but usual. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday, but Kennedy – an original fire commissioner for the McLeansville Fire Department when it began in 1951 – still plays an active role as a fire commissioner for the department.
MCLEANSVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Slows Traffic On Peach Orchard With Chicanes And Mini-Roundabout

Peach Orchard Drive in northeast Greensboro is set to receive a whole passel of traffic calming devices. A lot of neighborhoods complain about “cut through” traffic speeding down their streets, and not much happens. However, someone at city hall heard the complaints from the Carriage Woods and Orchard...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

GPD Using Technology To Get More Feedback From Public

The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) wants more feedback from the public and is using a new tool to get it. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the GPD launched a new public survey tool, Blockwise, in partnership with Zencity, a global technology company. The survey, which will appear on the mobile devices...
GREENSBORO, NC

