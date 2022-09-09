Theodore "Ted" Franklin Ellis, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born May 27, 1931 in Darlington, MO, son of the late Lilly and Holt Ellis. He married Janice Sheffler, who preceded him in death. He later married Betty Parker, who also preceded him in death. Ted was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked at Armour's and later Burlington Northern Railroad. Ted was first and foremost a family man. His love for his family was returned tenfold. He was a rock to many. He loved visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed going to casinos and shooting pool. Ted was a jack of many trades, and was always willing to lend a hand. He was preceded in death by 1st wife, Janice Rose Ellis in 1986, 2nd wife, Betty Jean Ellis in 2018, his parents Holt and Lily Ellis, son, William Smith, brothers, Robert, Jack, Junior, Kenneth and Donald, sisters, Leota, Elenor, Ethel and Edna. Survivors include: children, Diana Pollard of St. Joseph, Roger (Coleen) Ellis of St. Joseph, Rick (Stacey) Ellis of St. Joseph, Randy (Mary) Ellis of Cosby, MO, and Ross (Amy) Ellis of St. Joseph, Lisa Fisher of St. Joseph, Anita Myers of Jameson, MO, Wanda (John) Varner of St. Joseph, Tom (Cindy) Smith of St. Joseph, Kenneth (Debbie) Smith of Springfield, MO, and Vickie Pankau of St. Joseph, 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, too many to name but loved all the same. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

