Marion County, FL

click orlando

Man found shot to death on popular Marion County trail

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead Monday afternoon along a popular Marion County trail, prompting a homicide investigation, deputies said. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a shooting at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road, where they found the man dead.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions. Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking. Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tavares, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
leesburg-news.com

‘Bald headed bitch’ with boxcutter nabbed after alleged slashing

A Leesburg woman was arrested early Saturday night after allegedly slashing another woman with a boxcutter. Police were dispatched to the intersection of South East Street and Ferguson Avenue. On the way to that location they received a description of the alleged attacker and detained her near the crime scene .
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Officials: Armed man shot, killed by Lake County deputy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man died after being shot by a deputy Sunday. According to The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night had threatened that deputy with his weapon. Around 5 p.m.,...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Person
Zach Moore
villages-news.com

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into parked Cadillac at Villages Golf Cars

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a parked Cadillac at The Villages Golf Cars. A witness was watching as a black 2021 Chevrolet driven by 58-year-old Sharon Denise Bryan of Ocala crashed into the Cadillac at about 5 p.m. Friday at The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
#Murder#County Jail#911#Violent Crime#Major Crimes
bctelegraph.com

Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office

A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac

A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
LADY LAKE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Recently released trespasser jailed after returning to Publix

A Leesburg man was arrested for trespassing at Publix just days after serving 30 days in the Lake County Jail for trespassing at the same store. Zachery Ellis McColumn, 62, whose address is listed as 1551 Mayflower Ave. SW, was charged with trespass after warning after being caught Thursday evening sitting outside the store, located at 10601 U.S. Hwy. 441.
LEESBURG, FL

