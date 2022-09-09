ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Shaq Leonard out for Colts’ season opener in Houston

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4X8C_0howy51a00

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe week 2. It won’t be the season opener.

That’s the update on Shaquille Leonard.

Despite practicing to some degree the past two weeks, the Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker has been ruled out of Sunday’s opener at Houston.

Don’t miss the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

“Ruling out Shaq Leonard,’’ Frank Reich said Friday. “He’s making good progress. We just felt after talking with Shaq and the trainers (and) doctors it’s the best thing for him and our team to hold him out this week.’’

Reich stressed Leonard didn’t suffer a setback during his rehab from back surgery in June. He’s expected to travel with the team and offer encouragement in meetings and from the sideline.

As much as the team wants Leonard back on the field, it isn’t going to rush him. Also, it’s important to take a long-term approach. It’s a 17-game season.

“No doubt,’’ Reich said. “He’s a great player. He’s a great leader for us. The other factor is as great of a player as Shaq is – there’s nobody better at his position – it’s not too crazy to say that the guys have done a good job in his absence.

“I feel confident in the guys that will be in there.’’

The top three ‘backers are Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed.

“Obviously losing Shaq is a big loss,’’ Franklin said. “Can’t wait for him to get back.

“But we’ve got to prove ourselves out there. We want to be a dominant defense, and a defense can’t just depend on just him . . . we’ve got to carry our weight.’’

Jim Irsay Collection, free watch party among weekend festivities celebrating start to Colts season

Leonard has been in rehab mode since undergoing back surgery in June. He missed all of the Colts’ offseason work and training camp. He was added to the active roster off the physically unable to perform list (PUP) Aug. 30, and began practicing.

However, no one offered a definitive timeframe for his return to the lineup, including Leonard.

“I think we’ll make a decision whenever that is right,’’ he said this week. “I don’t know when that will be. Just leave it up to the coaches and the medical.

“When they give me that OK, ready to rock and roll.’’

Perhaps that’s Sept. 18 when the Colts travel to Jacksonville. Maybe it’s the Sept. 25 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We could be one week away, we could be .  . . I don’t know,’’ Reich said. “You guys know me, I don’t play that game, I really don’t.

“We know he’s going through a process that’s important and every rep and every day is important in that recovery process.’’

Sudden impact

The Colts feature veteran presences at several key positions: quarterback Matt Ryan, edge pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, offensive linemen Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith.

But they’ll also rely on their 10-player rookie class, including the NFL’s youngest player. That would be safety Nick Cross, who celebrates his 21 st birthday Saturday, the day before the opener against the Texans in Houston.

With Jonathan Taylor, Colts must determine how much is too much

Cross, a 3 rd -round pick, will start at strong safety. Two other draft picks also are expected to offer significant contributions: wideout Alec Pierce (round 2) and tight end Jelani Woods (round 3).

Chris Ballard was bullish on Cross as the April draft unfolded; so much so he traded a 2023 3 rd -round pick to Denver to acquire the Broncos’ 3 rd -rounder, which was used to select the aggressive safety out of Maryland.

“I bet we caught y’all sleeping on that one, didn’t we?’’ Ballard joked after maneuvering to acquire Cross. “Just a really good athlete that can run.’’

Cross worked with the starting defense from the start of training camp, often divvying up snaps with veteran Rodney McLeod. It didn’t hurt that McLeod still was on the mend from offseason knee surgery.

But as camp unfolded, it became clear Cross had earned the starting nod.

“I can’t say there’s one moment,’’ Reich said. “I just think it’s the sum total of everything he’s been, how he acts, how he prepares. I think he just gives you that feeling of confidence in what he’s doing.’’

It’s clear Reich and Ballard aren’t averse to relying on rookies, even in a starter’s role. Since Ballard’s arrival in 2017, the Colts have had at least one rookie starter on opening day in four of five seasons. The transformational 2018 draft produced five opening-day starters, including Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith.

Reich was asked if relying on rookies gives him pause.

“I stopped getting past that phase a long time ago,’’ he said. “We get these guys (ready), the expectations are higher, the turnover is higher.

“We don’t rush anybody, but these guys come in and you throw them right into the fire and you see who can handle it. Chris and I talk about this all the time. That’s the only way for them to really develop. So don’t be afraid even if it’s 10 plays here, 15 plays there. Get them in the action. That’s the only way you learn and get better.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Quenton Nelson signs extension with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson is going to be a Colt for a long time. The All Pro guard signed an extension with the team, reported to be for four additional years through 2026 that will pay Nelson an average of $20 million a year with $60 million guaranteed. The numbers are massive for Nelson, as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Chiefs' Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. First-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback slipped during an otherwise impressive NFL debut. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Harrison Butker’s plant foot also slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points. Butker was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and, because the Chiefs play the Chargers on Thursday night, it’s unlikely he will be available for Week 2. The Chiefs signed former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad and could elevate him for the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Maryland State
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
FOX59

Escaped Lafayette criminal tied to deadly shooting nabbed in Arkansas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A wanted Lafayette man who was named a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday was captured in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state. Anthony J. Perez, 28, was apprehended in downtown Little Rock at approximately 1:30 […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Mother in missing baby Amiah case arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant reported missing more than three years ago has been arrested on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury. The charging of Amber Robertson, 23, marks a significant turning point in the search for baby Amiah, Robertson’s eight-month-old daughter who was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Chris Ballard
FOX59

1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire

GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
GREENTOWN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Colts Blue Zone#E J Speed
FOX59

Jim Irsay bring his collection and performs for fans at LOS

INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Irsay displayed his memorabilia collection and performed during a free concert for fans on Friday night at Luxas Oil Stadium. The Colts owner sang with his all-star band. Indiana rock legend John Mellancamp and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Ann Wilson and Buddy Guy also took the stage as special guests. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 male dead after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A male is dead following an overnight shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched at around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street on a report of a person shot. Upon, arrival they found a male in the street suffering from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts at Texans: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ season-opening game Sunday against the Texans at Houston’s NRG Stadium: The basics: Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4. Line: Colts by 7. History lesson, Part I: Everyone inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center – most notably owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, coach Frank […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

McCordsville woman charged with attempted murder

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy