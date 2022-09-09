ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

monrovianow.com

A Moment in Monrovia History: Dedication of Monrovia City Hall

Dedication of Monrovia City Hall in 1954. This building replaced the City Hall located in the Granite Bank building.. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here. For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical...
MONROVIA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Mijares Mexican Restaurant, Thriving Through 102 Years, Celebrates Anniversary Thursday With “A Night in Tequila”

102 years ago, Jesucita Mijares founded a small tortilla factory in Pasadena, which quickly became known for its Mexican dishes including tamales, made using a metate stone grinder. Today, Mijares Mexican Restaurant is Pasadena’s oldest Mexican restaurant. It’s still a popular favorite, known for its authentic regional and traditional cuisine....
PASADENA, CA
City
Monrovia, CA
Asbarez News

Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage

GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Metro holds another ribbon cutting ceremony in Inglewood

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) continues to hold ribbon cutting ceremonies along the Crenshaw/LAX rail line that still doesn’t have an official opening date. Elected officials from around the state convened at the Sept. 10 ceremony with Mark Ridley-Thomas notably absent from the photos. Ridley-Thomas was on...
INGLEWOOD, CA
kgi.edu

KGI Announces the Passing of Dean Minh Dang

With a heavy heart, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster announced the passing of Assistant Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Practice for Clinical Sciences, Minh Dang, on September 6, 2022. Dang served KGI well as the inaugural Assistant Dean for Experiential Education. She was hired by...
CLAREMONT, CA
easyreadernews.com

About Town Redondo: White shark in harbor, water cease, Kiwanis fair

A juvenile white shark was spotted in King Harbor shortly after sunset on Labor Day. Boaters reported seeing the shark near the harbor entrance buoy. Redondo Beach Fire Department Harbor Patrol kept paddlers out of the area. Swimming in the harbor is prohibited, and no swimmers were in the water.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

