The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
The Number One Place For Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
monrovianow.com
A Moment in Monrovia History: Dedication of Monrovia City Hall
Dedication of Monrovia City Hall in 1954. This building replaced the City Hall located in the Granite Bank building.. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here. For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical...
pasadenanow.com
District 3 Council Applicant Smith Concerned About African-American Migration Out of Pasadena
Sent questions to the applicants seeking the District 3 seat last week. Below are the answers provided by Pastor Lucious Smith. Smith, Brandon Lamar and Justin Jones have qualified for the seat left vacant by the death of John Kennedy in July. The City Council is scheduled to fill the...
monrovianow.com
School District Looking for New Principal for Santa Fe Middle School
The Monrovia School District is looking for a new principal for Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School. t.ly/IyLr and t.ly/CXAI.
pasadenanow.com
Mijares Mexican Restaurant, Thriving Through 102 Years, Celebrates Anniversary Thursday With “A Night in Tequila”
102 years ago, Jesucita Mijares founded a small tortilla factory in Pasadena, which quickly became known for its Mexican dishes including tamales, made using a metate stone grinder. Today, Mijares Mexican Restaurant is Pasadena’s oldest Mexican restaurant. It’s still a popular favorite, known for its authentic regional and traditional cuisine....
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
City removes ‘traffic diverters’ after spending $300K to install
The roundly maligned “traffic diverters” installed by the city on Willoughby Ave. between Fairfax and Vista — which forced drivers to take a right turn while allowing bicycles to proceed across the intersection — will be removed this month, according to the Melrose Action account on Twitter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California restaurateur is among the best new chefs in the US, Food & Wine says
A California chef made Food & Wine’s best new chefs in 2022 list for a restaurant he grew up working in. Food & Wine released its list on Monday, Sept. 12, and it features 11 chefs across the U.S. “whose food is highly personal, unapologetic, and extremely fun.”
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
Monrovia woman shows kindness to delivery workers, provides cold refreshments during heat wave
Elaine Neri leaves an ice box filled with cool drinks on her front porch - just a simple way to say thank you to the delivery workers out braving the sweltering heat.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
Where Los Angeles ranks among California’s most polluted cities
What are the most polluted cities in California?
Asbarez News
Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage
GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
smobserved.com
Power Outages at Santa Monica High School Continue Into Wednesday, as School Considers Sending Students Home Early Friday
It appears that the power outages at santa monica high school, go beyond one building. This with September heat creating the highest temperatures of 2022, with temperatures in the high 80's and low 90's. Yesterday, we reported that the $200 million Discovery Building completed last year had no air conditioning....
2urbangirls.com
Metro holds another ribbon cutting ceremony in Inglewood
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) continues to hold ribbon cutting ceremonies along the Crenshaw/LAX rail line that still doesn’t have an official opening date. Elected officials from around the state convened at the Sept. 10 ceremony with Mark Ridley-Thomas notably absent from the photos. Ridley-Thomas was on...
kgi.edu
KGI Announces the Passing of Dean Minh Dang
With a heavy heart, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster announced the passing of Assistant Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Practice for Clinical Sciences, Minh Dang, on September 6, 2022. Dang served KGI well as the inaugural Assistant Dean for Experiential Education. She was hired by...
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
‘Give me my bike!’ Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
A man in California is without a bicycle after another man took the bike he claimed was his in a violent altercation Sunday.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
easyreadernews.com
Third attempt is the charm for Redondo’s General Plan Housing Element
Last week, on its third attempt, Redondo Beach received approval for its 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). It locates most of the new 2,490 housing units mandated by the state in North Redondo. When the city submitted its plan in...
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: White shark in harbor, water cease, Kiwanis fair
A juvenile white shark was spotted in King Harbor shortly after sunset on Labor Day. Boaters reported seeing the shark near the harbor entrance buoy. Redondo Beach Fire Department Harbor Patrol kept paddlers out of the area. Swimming in the harbor is prohibited, and no swimmers were in the water.
