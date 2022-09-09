ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

Camel Races Are Back In Virginia City This Weekend

The 63rd Annual International Camel Races are being held this weekend. A show that attracts thousands of people right to Virginia City. Jess Horning, a Partner for Liquid Blue Events says "Why would you not want to ride a camel? Who doesn't want to ride a camel? You don't get to do that every day."
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Sand Mountain Recreation Area Fallon Nevada

Sand Mountain is a massive pile of sand 600 feet high in the Nevada High Desert. Off-road vehicles of every size and shape race around the dune area every weekend. On holiday weekends, some of the fastest hill climbers in the country compete in unofficial races up Sand Mountain. Sand...
FALLON, NV
Heavy smoke from Mosquito Fire rolling into northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reminding the public of heavy smoke rolling in from the Mosquito Fire that started Tuesday night on Sept. 9. The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says they have been receiving multiple reports of heavy smoke in the areas of Verdi and mogul. TMFR asks the public to avoid calling 9-1-1 as it is smoke from the Mosquito Fire settling in.
VERDI, NV
Nevada Jane opens in Incline

Nevada Jane has opened in the Raley’s Center in Incline Village, Nev., taking the place of Gus’ Open Pit Barbecue. Owners Jonas and Nellie Saia of Tahoe Fresh Company purchased Gus’ in August 2021, changing its operations over to Nevada Jane in late August of this year. Tahoe Fresh Company also owns Austin’s, Fumo and Cool Mess in Incline Village.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Reno’s 2022 Air Races Kick Off This Week

Will be flown by Joel Swager, who looks to repeat his win in the Unlimited Gold class last year, when he clocked 426.896 mph. [Courtesy: Stihl National Championship Reno Air Races]. Come September—most every year—kids head back to school and the pilots who wish to test their skills in hot...
RENO, NV
Reno-Sparks air quality in unhealthy range, no WCSD cancellations announced

Air quality readings in Reno-Sparks hovered on the edge between unhealthy and very unhealthy status on Monday morning, but the readings were still below the threshold to cancel in-person classes for the Washoe County School District. The index reading of 196 in both Reno and Sparks at 6 a.m. was just a few points shy of a very unhealthy reading as smoke continues to roll into the region from the Mosquito Fire west of Lake TAhoe. ...
RENO, NV
New mural highlights Reno Fire Department and Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new mural has been unveiled at Reno fire station 9 in Stead. “What really caught my eye is the Reno Fire department symbol on the airplane, " said Chief Dave Cochran who was on hand for the unveiling. It spans both doors of the station...
RENO, NV
Buzz Oates Breaks Ground on Nevada Commerce Center in Fernley, Nevada.

Buzz Oates held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first industrial park in Fernley on Aug. 25, announcing BEARPAW as the tenant for the initial building under construction. Known as Nevada Commerce Center, this four-building project is over 78-acres and is expected to produce 1,125 jobs for the local area and attract new Fernley residents. The total investment at final build-out is estimated to exceed $150 million-dollars.
FERNLEY, NV
People: Kelly Duncan, Jake Wahrer, Jerry Trigueros join Northern Nevada HOPES

Northern Nevada HOPES announced the hiring of Kelly Duncan as chief operations officer and the expansion of its leadership team through the promotions of Jake Wahrer, vice president of Infrastructure and Technology, and Jerry Trigueros, vice president of Patient Services. As chief operations officer, Duncan provides the leadership, management, and...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Air National Guard Help Firefighting Efforts

Defense Aircraft from Reno’s 152nd Airlift Wing arrived in Boise to help efforts there. Having military C-130s that can be converted into airtankers provides a critical “surge” capability that can be used to bolster wildfire suppression efforts.
NEVADA STATE
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
River campground proposal shelved

An RV campground proposed for county land near the East Fork of the Carson River was shelved by members of the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board last week. The campground was proposed in a feasibility study, which the board accepted, but halted any further work on the idea.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Sparks Mayor Lawson delivers State of the City Address

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a packed house on Monday inside the Sparks Legislative building to see the annual State of the City address in which Mayor Lawson talked about recovering from the pandemic, and the challenges the city is facing. He discussed how cost of living is expensive,...
SPARKS, NV
The Sept. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Increased activity on the Mosquito Fire sent smoke pouring into the Tahoe Basin and Carson Valley with hazardous conditions continuing into this morning. Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School have closed due to poor air quality in the Basin for Monday. All other Douglas County schools are open today.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

