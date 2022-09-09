ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

What to know about the Charlotte International Arts Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte International Arts Festival kicks off Friday, bringing more than 200 attractions to the Charlotte area. The celebration is being put on by Blumenthal Performing Arts filled with visual and performing arts from some of the most creative minds from the Carolinas and around the world. To celebrate the festival's debut, tiny things are bringing big smiles to Uptown Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

We are Hip Hop at CIAF, Saturday September 17th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: CIAF. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we shined the entertainment spotlight on the Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF). As we we're joined by "We Are Hip Hop" with more details about the celebration.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hispanic Heritage Festival at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a great time to live in the Queen City. The Hispanic Heritage Festival is taking over Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Here to tell us more is David Padilla. He tells us "we are proud to announce the most prolific cultural festival in the history of the Carolinas coming to Charlotte – the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas on Saturday, September 17th, from 3 to 10 pm at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte VegFest is back this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, the 9th Annual Charlotte Vegfest is back and scheduled for Saturday, Sept 17th, from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM at The Ford Building at Camp North End, located at 1774 Statesville Avenue. Admission to the family friendly event is complimentary, and attendees...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's time to grow your Fall veggies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Here are some veggies that thrive in the cooler weather, that you can plant right now:. Lettuce. One of the most giving vegetables you can plant. Plant a blend of different lettuce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cheeseburger egg rolls are on the menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are taking eggrolls to a whole new level!. Joining us this morning - our good friend Chef Valencia. from the Community Culinary School. We're making Cheeseburger Eggrolls with a special Dipping sauce. Here is what you need to know:. Ingredients. 1 pk Vegan egg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'That was really sad' | Charlotte nonprofit's food pantry still recovering after July 4th fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Delmi Ponce, originally from Honduras, moved to Charlotte in hopes of being better able to provide for her family. The single mother of five kids, with one now battling cancer, told WCNC Charlotte anchor Jane Monreal that she reached out to several community services when she arrived in Charlotte. Camino Health Center was the only one to answer her call and gave her a gift card to buy food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The largest RV Showcase lands in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. North Carolina's largest RV Show is coming to Charlotte January 21st - 23rd and here with more is showcase manager, Jeff Haughton. Get ready Queen City to find out why so many people enjoy RVing. The largest RV show will descend upon the Carolinas exploring the new and different ways to travel, vacation and enjoy a home on wheels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is coming up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, the Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, they invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

As Charlotte leaders celebrate South End's growth, many say it's getting too expensive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte you saw in the 1970s is long gone, with the city always expanding to welcome new residential development and businesses. A Chicago-based developer recently unveiled its plan for a $750 million project that will bring two new towers into South End, including hundreds of apartments. The company originally predicted three towers, but some Mecklenburg County leaders say the massive project is still a win.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Middle C Jazz has a cabaret show series coming up

On September 20th, Middle C Jazz is launching their brand new series which will be bringing New York Cabaret right here to Charlotte! Multi award winner, Jeff Harnar will take the stage with his Sondheim tribute on the first night of the series next weekend. Coming up after that will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dr. Brian Williams DDS offers a variety of services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you need any work done on your teeth but are a little hesitant to get it done, our next guests are here to answer the questions that may be able to help make your decision easier. Dr. Brian Williams along with Dr. Chris May from Dr. Brian Williams DDS joined Charlotte Today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Connect, engage & learn at the Amazon Accelerate Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Limor Media. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. There are nearly 30 million small businesses in the United States that make up almost 50% of U.S workers. Amazon just hosted its third annual...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Carolinas Aviation Museum renamed in honor of Captain Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former Carolinas Aviation Museum announced Tuesday that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 105,000-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Back in 2019, the museum announced it would close for two years as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

