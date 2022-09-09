ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wflx.com

Florida first responders begin receiving $1,000 bonuses

For the second year in a row, first responders in Florida on Monday started receiving $1,000 bonuses checks from the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis presented a handful of checks during a news conference in Jacksonville and said nearly 100,000 first responders in the Sunshine State will get a bonus check over the coming weeks “for a job well done.”
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida

Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor’s Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis.
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

Hurricane Earl Is Gone, But Now Two Waves East Of Florida Are Moving Toward United States BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s far too early to know if they will become anything at all, but there are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WESH

Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them

ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
floridapolitics.com

Trulieve pumps $5M more into marijuana legalization push

Adult-use cannabis push for 2024 has big money behind it already. The industry leader in Florida cannabis is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to expanding the market. Trulieve, which has twice as many storefronts as any competitor and which has historically dominated sales in the...
click orlando

Rain, rain won’t go away. Here’s your Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures...
cbs12.com

Questions regarding storm threat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and storms are in the forecast the next few days. A cold front sweeping east across the eastern third of the nation is approaching the state of Florida. Out ahead of that frontal boundary, deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is spilling onshore along the western coast of the Florida peninsula.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
fox35orlando.com

Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave East Of Florida Is Growing, Earl Remains Hurricane

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical Atlantic continues to play a game of hide and seek with forecasters. Friday morning, the map was quiet. Friday afternoon, there were multiple waves. Saturday morning, there is just Hurricane Earl and a tropical […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
