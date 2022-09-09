Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Florida first responders begin receiving $1,000 bonuses
For the second year in a row, first responders in Florida on Monday started receiving $1,000 bonuses checks from the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis presented a handful of checks during a news conference in Jacksonville and said nearly 100,000 first responders in the Sunshine State will get a bonus check over the coming weeks “for a job well done.”
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor’s Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis.
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Get Ready as Peak of the Hurricane Season Begins
Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis urged Floridians to prepare as Florida entered the peak of the 2022 Hurricane Season on Saturday. Patronis said his Prepare Florida website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared. “The peak...
TWO WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
Hurricane Earl Is Gone, But Now Two Waves East Of Florida Are Moving Toward United States BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s far too early to know if they will become anything at all, but there are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can you drive in Florida with a Puerto Rican learner’s permit?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can I drive in Florida with a learner’s permit from...
WESH
Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them
ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
click orlando
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
floridapolitics.com
Trulieve pumps $5M more into marijuana legalization push
Adult-use cannabis push for 2024 has big money behind it already. The industry leader in Florida cannabis is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to expanding the market. Trulieve, which has twice as many storefronts as any competitor and which has historically dominated sales in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Rain, rain won’t go away. Here’s your Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
cbs12.com
Questions regarding storm threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and storms are in the forecast the next few days. A cold front sweeping east across the eastern third of the nation is approaching the state of Florida. Out ahead of that frontal boundary, deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is spilling onshore along the western coast of the Florida peninsula.
Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based cruise line announced a new program offering free cruise tickets to military members, veterans and first responders, starting this month. Margaritaville at Sea’s “Heroes Sail Free” program applies to GovX ID-verified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
fox35orlando.com
Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
Political group spends $1M to help legalize recreational marijuana in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A political committee is spending over $1 million to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The Smart and Safe Florida committee recently paid a signature-gathering firm to get nearly 900,000 signatures. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. That is enough signatures to put a constitutional...
HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave East Of Florida Is Growing, Earl Remains Hurricane
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical Atlantic continues to play a game of hide and seek with forecasters. Friday morning, the map was quiet. Friday afternoon, there were multiple waves. Saturday morning, there is just Hurricane Earl and a tropical […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 1