George Edward Rogers, passed away on September 7, 2022. George was born on June 11, 1927, to Fred and Mary Rogers in Cable, Wisconsin. George was a proud WWII Marine and retired sheet metal worker. He was kind and loyal to his family and friends, and was so sensitive and loved so deeply that he could cry at the drop of a hat, such as at a favorite niece’s wedding, introducing another favorite niece as his “other daughter”, getting hugs saying goodbye after a visit with family, including the great-grandchildren he loved dearly, hearing someone say they love him, or as another favorite niece says “hey handsome”. Dad loved nature, and hunting and fishing.

CABLE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO