Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Telegram
Superior classmates honor educator by creating scholarship in his name
LAC COURTE OREILLES, WIS. — Education has long been a central theme for Dennis White of Lac Courte Oreilles. From his elementary school years at Howe School in Superior to teaching art and math at Lac Court Oreilles Ojibwe University today, White’s involvement in education inspired his classmates to launch a new scholarship at the University of Wisconsin-Superior in his honor.
Daily Telegram
UPDATED: No new talks planned as Minnesota nurses begin strike
Nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota began a three-day walkout Monday morning. The strike started at 7 a.m., and is scheduled to last until early Thursday morning. Union officials said no negotiations are currently planned during the strike period. Union nurses have been in negotiations...
Daily Telegram
Photos: Pregame festivities at Northwestern High School
MAPLE — The weather was wonderful Friday, Sept. 9, for a battle between two of the top teams in Wisconsin’s Division 5. But there was plenty happening in Maple before kickoff, including a spaghetti feed and a performance by the Tiger pep band. Furthermore, the entire Tiger football youth program carried flags out onto the field.
Daily Telegram
Superior declines to forgive interest on fairground debt
SUPERIOR — City officials won’t forgive interest owed on an old sewage bill debt anytime soon. The Head of the Lakes Management Group must still pay interest on a five-year debt owed to the city of Superior after a sewage bill went unpaid in 2017. Superior’s finance committee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Telegram
Jeffery P. Brokaw
Jeffery P. Brokaw, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth, MN. Jeff was born in Superior, WI on December 25, 1959, to Ronald Brokaw and Edith (Moe) Brokaw. He spent his whole life in Superior. He worked at Dan’s Feed Bin...
Daily Telegram
Nurses begin 3-day strike
DULUTH — Nurses at St. Luke's and Essentia hospitals in Duluth and Superior began picketing at 7 a.m. Monday, beginning a three-day strike over contract negotiations. Approximately 2,500 Minnesota Nurses Association members in the Twin Ports could be walking off the job this week. Several hundred nurses, family members...
Daily Telegram
Judith L. “Judie” Strandberg
Nov. 25, 1942 - Sept. 8, 2022. DULUTH, Minn. - Judith L. “Judie” Strandberg, 79, Superior, Wis., died Thursday, Sept. 8, in Bayshore Residence. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior. Pastor Joel Huenemann will officiate.
Daily Telegram
Superior utility breaks ground on solar garden
SUPERIOR — The sun was shining Thursday, Sept. 8, as nearly 100 people gathered immediately north of Heritage Park for a long-awaited celebration as Superior Water, Light & Power broke ground on the city’s first-ever community solar garden. For the first time in about 40 years, the utility...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Telegram
Prep report: CEC blanks Hibbing
HIBBING — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton got goals from three different players in a 3-0 shutout win over Hibbing Monday. Erik Johnson scored in the 18th minute of the first half, with Jordan Aultman and Elijah Aultman adding second-half goals to seal the win for the Lumberjacks. Lucas Rauner had six saves...
Daily Telegram
George Edward Rogers
George Edward Rogers, passed away on September 7, 2022. George was born on June 11, 1927, to Fred and Mary Rogers in Cable, Wisconsin. George was a proud WWII Marine and retired sheet metal worker. He was kind and loyal to his family and friends, and was so sensitive and loved so deeply that he could cry at the drop of a hat, such as at a favorite niece’s wedding, introducing another favorite niece as his “other daughter”, getting hugs saying goodbye after a visit with family, including the great-grandchildren he loved dearly, hearing someone say they love him, or as another favorite niece says “hey handsome”. Dad loved nature, and hunting and fishing.
Daily Telegram
Prep report: Spartans swimmers take third in home meet
Superior and Proctor/Hermantown finished tied for third behind Rice Lake in the Spartan Relays girls swimming meet on Saturday, Sept. 10. Seven teams took part in the 38th annual event, which features several unconventional team events. Superior's lone winner was in a standard event, the 400 freestyle relay, where Kylie...
Daily Telegram
Yellowjackets report: UWS men bust out in soccer victory at Concordia
MOORHEAD — Wisconsin-Superior scored three times in the second half to break open a nonconference men's soccer match at Concordia-Moorhead on Saturday, Sept. 10, coming away 4-1 winners. The Yellowjackets (2-1) actually surrendered the game's first goal, from Mason Weigel in the 26th minute. However, Phillip Eriksen evened it...
Comments / 0