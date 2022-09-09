Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks optimistic offensive guard Ryan Walk, receiver Seven McGee will return vs. BYU
The Oregon Ducks are optimistic that several injured players, including offensive guard Ryan Walk, will return for this week’s game against No. 12 BYU. Walk, who injured his left knee during a season-opening loss to Georgia, went through pregame warmups before Oregon’s win over Eastern Washington last week, but did not play during the game. The sixth-year senior, receiver Seven McGee, kicker Andrew Boyle and running back Jordan James could all be available for the No. 25 Ducks (1-1) against the Cougars on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent
The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday while several injured players also returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
First top 25 matchup at Autzen Stadium since 2018 offers ‘defining moment’ for Oregon Ducks, BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks and No. 12 BYU Cougars will take center stage in the national spotlight on Saturday, when they play one of two top 25 matchups in college football this weekend. Autzen Stadium will serve as host Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., FOX) for its first meeting of...
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon’s top 25 matchup with BYU
Oregon is coming off a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington and is back in the top 25. The No. 25 Ducks (1-1) host No. 12 BYU (2-0), which is coming off a 26-20 double-overtime win over Baylor, on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference...
What Oregon can carry over from Eastern Washington win to marquee matchup with BYU: Ducks confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s 70-14 win over Eastern Washington and look ahead to the marquee matchup with No. 12 BYU. Evaluating Oregon’s win in the big picture and near term. The few things that carry over and apply from...
Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN
The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
Did Oregon State leave something in the tank and still beat Fresno State? Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s come-from-behind 35-32 win over Fresno State. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at this week’s upcoming game against Montana State. Kyle talks about watching...
Oregon State football: Did the Beavers improve in Week 2, injuries mounting, time management 101
It’s often said that a college football team’s greatest improvement comes between the first and second game. The measurables suggest a mixed bag for Oregon State. The Beavers won, didn’t commit a turnover and had fewer offensive penalties in their 35-32 victory at Fresno State. Those were the Game 2 positives. On the flip side, there were plenty of dropped passes, killer defensive penalties, and a pass rush that didn’t exactly fluster FSU quarterback Jake Haener.
Oregon Ducks host top 25 matchup vs. BYU: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon in a meeting between ranked teams at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) When: Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Oregon Ducks to face Washington State in midday national spotlight
The Oregon Ducks’ first true road game will be played in the afternoon. The Ducks will visit the Palouse to take on Washington State at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 24 at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised live on FOX. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) hosts No. 12...
Pac-12 survival: Could the playoff windfall keep Oregon and Washington happy? If the conference changes its revenue model
The expansion of the College Football Playoff not only adds value to the Pac-12′s regular season by turning the conference championship into a near-certain berth in the 12-team field, it also adds value — massive value — to the Pac-12′s postseason. That windfall could give commissioner...
Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryce Boettcher disqualified for targeting
Oregon defensive back Bryce Boettcher was penalized for targeting during Saturday’s home opener. Boettcher, a redshirt-sophomore, was called for targeting on a diving tackle of Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism III during a kickoff return with 9:59 to go in the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. The call was...
14 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ blowout of Eastern Washington
The Oregon Ducks defeated Eastern Washington 70-14 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Here are 14 takeaways from the game as the No. 25 Ducks prepare to host No. 12 BYU at Autzen Stadium on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer
Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers eye their first sweep of a non-conference schedule since 2014 when they play Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is Oregon State’s first game in Portland since 1986, when the Beavers played host to UCLA.
Oregon State’s Kitan Oladapo 2nd consecutive Beaver to win Pac-12 defensive player of the week
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo was honored as Pac-12 defensive player of the week after racking up a career-high 15 tackles in the Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State. The junior also had a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Oladapo’s previous high for tackles was 10.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks converting third downs at highest rate since early in 2020 season
The Oregon Ducks padded nearly all of its statistics while walloping Eastern Washington. The Ducks converted 10 of 14 third downs and were 2 for 2 on fourth downs in a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Wearing Spencer Webb’s No. 18, Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick scores his first touchdown since 2017
One-thousand, seven-hundred seventy-eight days elapsed between Cam McCormick finding the end zone. What the Oregon Ducks tight end went through over the course of that time, with a left leg injury and ensuing complications from surgeries derailing his seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020 and a torn Achilles ending his 2021, multiple coaching changes and then the loss of teammate Spencer Webb this July, make the result Saturday night all the more meaningful.
How former Oregon Ducks players fared in Week 2
Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 2 of the 2022 season:. Braxton Burmeister, QB San Diego State: 15 of 26 for 108 yards with a touchdown and eight carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in 38-7 win over Idaho State. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn:...
