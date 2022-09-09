Read full article on original website
nyacknewsandviews.com
Why We Need the Story of the Man in the Red Bandana
This week in the Villages: A look at why we need shared stories like the “man in the red bandana” in order to make sense of senseless tragedies. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think we...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County health commissioner named
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has appointed a new county health commissioner. Dr. Alicia Pointer replaces Dr. Irina Gelman, who resigned to assume the same position in Nassau County. Dr. Pointer’s appointment is subject to approval by the State Department of Health and the county legislature.
rcbizjournal.com
Rental Housing Remains Unaffordable For Average Resident In Rockland, Hudson Valley
Pattern For Progress Annual “Out of Reach” Report Finds Typical Renter Falls $300-$2,900 Short of Covering Rent and Living Costs; Region Cannot Maintain Workforce Without Affordable Housing. ECONOMIC NEWS. Single renters cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in Rockland or any of the Hudson Valley counties without...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Residents Can Dispose of Expired-Unwanted Meds on Sept. 14 and 15
WESTCHESTER COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW YORK STATE’S OVERDOSE AWARENESS EVENT. On September 14 and September 15, Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will provide residents with the opportunity to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications at the Household Hazardous-Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive is being heldin conjunction withNew York State’ssecond annual Overdose Awareness Day (OAD). The two-day event honors the lives of individuals lost to overdose, and recognizes those working to reduce stigma and overdose deaths in New York State.
theexaminernews.com
Putnam County Votes Against State Water Protections
The Putnam County Legislature passed a resolution last week asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto legislation that would advance state water protections, specifically, greater protection of the state’s “Class C” streams. The state legislation, which passed in both the Senate and Assembly, was introduced by Senator Pete...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: County Executive Ed Day Responds to Repair Cafe Scheduling Query
I have attended Rockland Repair Cafe for a number of years with my kids. They always have a blast! It teaches them some great lessons, and they have been looking forward to this year's event and setting aside pieces they hope to see fixed. I just looked up the event...
News 12
Kensico Dam Plaza ceremony honors Westchester residents who died on 9/11
People gathered at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to those who died during the Sept. 11 attacks. The tribute ceremony took place at The Rising, a monument that honors the 111 victims from Westchester who died on 9/11. Two stones were added last year that...
News 12
Rockland Executive Day says decision coming soon about if county will end drought status
Rockland County Executive Ed Day says a decision will be made soon regarding whether or not the county will end its drought status. "The rain we've had recently has helped but has not been the magic pill, to say," he said. Day added the community is complying since they announced...
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
How New York Plans To Deal With Its Polio Emergency Before It Spreads Elsewhere
A man developed vaccine-derived polio, a strain of polio derived from a live virus. This comes from a vaccine that is no longer administered in the U.S.
State Declares Emergency Over Polio
New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
News 12
‘We will always remember.’ Rockland County mourns victims of 9/11 at Haverstraw Bay County Park
Rockland County hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Haverstraw Bay County Park to honor those who died in the attacks. More than 200 people showed up for the service to honor 83 people with ties to Rockland County who died that day. Many of their families were there to read...
yonkerstimes.com
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
News 12
Services held for Nanuet firefighter
The Nanuet community came together to remember fire department member Richard Jacobson after his passing. Services for Jacobson were held at Higgins Funeral Home in Congers. The department announced Jacobson's passing over the weekend. He joined the department in 1980, and his son David is now the assistant chief. A...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Land trust protects 152-acre farm in the Town of Montgomery
MOUNTAINVILLE – The Orange County Land Trust and the owners of Willow Hill Farm have finalized a conservation easement resulting in the protection of 152 acres of farmland in the Town of Montgomery. The land trust’s purchase of the conservation easement, which was funded by a State Farmland Protection...
News 12
Several businesses, residents in Yonkers say mail has been delayed for weeks
Several people in one Yonkers neighborhood say they have been waiting several weeks for deliveries that they expected in a day or two. Auto body shop owner Gus Constantinou says he is always expecting checks from insurance companies in the mail for the repairs he does. He says he rarely...
theharlemvalleynews.net
scams that once again seem to be on the rise.
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to warn the residents of Dutchess County and surrounding areas about scams that once again seem to be on the rise. Scams are ways in which criminals will attempt to get money from people by contacting them and...
