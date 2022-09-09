ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Why We Need the Story of the Man in the Red Bandana

This week in the Villages: A look at why we need shared stories like the “man in the red bandana” in order to make sense of senseless tragedies. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think we...
New Orange County health commissioner named

GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has appointed a new county health commissioner. Dr. Alicia Pointer replaces Dr. Irina Gelman, who resigned to assume the same position in Nassau County. Dr. Pointer’s appointment is subject to approval by the State Department of Health and the county legislature.
Westchester Residents Can Dispose of Expired-Unwanted Meds on Sept. 14 and 15

WESTCHESTER COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW YORK STATE’S OVERDOSE AWARENESS EVENT. On September 14 and September 15, Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will provide residents with the opportunity to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications at the Household Hazardous-Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive is being heldin conjunction withNew York State’ssecond annual Overdose Awareness Day (OAD). The two-day event honors the lives of individuals lost to overdose, and recognizes those working to reduce stigma and overdose deaths in New York State.
Putnam County Votes Against State Water Protections

The Putnam County Legislature passed a resolution last week asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto legislation that would advance state water protections, specifically, greater protection of the state’s “Class C” streams. The state legislation, which passed in both the Senate and Assembly, was introduced by Senator Pete...
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident

Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
State Declares Emergency Over Polio

New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County

A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Services held for Nanuet firefighter

The Nanuet community came together to remember fire department member Richard Jacobson after his passing. Services for Jacobson were held at Higgins Funeral Home in Congers. The department announced Jacobson's passing over the weekend. He joined the department in 1980, and his son David is now the assistant chief. A...
Land trust protects 152-acre farm in the Town of Montgomery

MOUNTAINVILLE – The Orange County Land Trust and the owners of Willow Hill Farm have finalized a conservation easement resulting in the protection of 152 acres of farmland in the Town of Montgomery. The land trust’s purchase of the conservation easement, which was funded by a State Farmland Protection...
scams that once again seem to be on the rise.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to warn the residents of Dutchess County and surrounding areas about scams that once again seem to be on the rise. Scams are ways in which criminals will attempt to get money from people by contacting them and...
