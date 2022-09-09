ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

ohmymag.co.uk

This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep

Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
HEALTH
ahchealthenews.com

The dangerous condition on the rise among adolescents

It is no surprise that children and adolescents faced extreme difficulties academically, socially and emotionally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what many people don’t realize is that the pandemic took a toll on the physical health of this age group, as well. I, like so many...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Mean to Be Healthy?

“Healthy” should be defined as the absence of, and being at low risk for, chronic suffering. Suffering includes the negative mental and emotional impact of physical or psychological conditions. Healthy habits, like diet, exercise, and adequate sleep, all of which decrease our chances of disease and suffering, are within...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

How to fall asleep with anxiety

Anxiety can cause ongoing worry and stress that can affect a person’s sleep. Many people have trouble falling and staying asleep. Roughly 50–70 million people in the United States experience some form of sleep loss. A person can make lifestyle changes or try other treatments that may help them feel calmer at night and allow them to get restful sleep.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious

Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. A new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNN

How to put a crying baby to sleep, the scientific way

(CNN) — It's every parent's nightmare -- an exhausted baby who just won't stop crying when it's time go to sleep. Even worse? The baby finally falls asleep in your arms but wakes again and starts sobbing when laid in the crib. The solution is a magic pair of...
HEALTH
UPI News

Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior

While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Central

Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?

Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MENTAL HEALTH
labroots.com

Tracking, and Possibly Predicting, Childhood Tantrums

Every kid has tantrums. Parents, teachers, everyone knows it. But there’s actually a very thin, often hard-to-discern line, between a tantrum that is just part of a child’s normal behavior and a tantrum that could indicate a child is at risk of developing a mental illness in the future. In particular, anxiety and mood disorders can be predicted by tantrums. The question is, how can we keep track of these tantrums and discern an average, everyday tantrum, from a tantrum with more baggage attached to it?
KIDS
healthpodcastnetwork.com

When it comes to feeding infants, support is best

“What really is best and first when it comes to infant feeding: support. Support is best. Whether we are talking about infant feeding or frankly anything else related to postpartum or the fourth trimester, support is critical. The other slogans just fall short.”. Michelle Haggerty is an integrative family physician...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
techaiapp.com

Lack of Sleep in Teens May Lead to Obesity

Sept. 14, 2022 – Like many parents of teens, LaToya S. worries about her son’s sleep habits. In the early weeks of the pandemic, when her then-13-year-old had no way to connect with friends, she dropped some of her typical rules about screen time. It didn’t take long before her son’s bedtime began creeping later and later, he began playing video games with friends until the wee hours, and quality overnight sleep went out the window. Two years later, LaToya is still working to restore him to normal sleep patterns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Pot use during pregnancy tied to mental health risks for kids

The children of women who used cannabis while pregnant continue to show elevated rates of symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric conditions at ages 11 and 12 as they head toward adolescence, a new study shows. The findings follow earlier research from the lab of Ryan Bogdan, an associate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

