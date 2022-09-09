Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep
Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
ahchealthenews.com
The dangerous condition on the rise among adolescents
It is no surprise that children and adolescents faced extreme difficulties academically, socially and emotionally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what many people don’t realize is that the pandemic took a toll on the physical health of this age group, as well. I, like so many...
Worry over the state of the world is keeping Americans up at night
Two years of stressful events, including the coronavirus pandemic, have been keeping worried Americans awake. A new survey by Ohio State University found that close to one in five Americans have trouble falling asleep at night. “Everybody’s stressed and there’s lots of news. So, I think the increase in stress...
AOL Corp
Cannabis use during pregnancy linked to mental health problems in children
Children whose mothers used cannabis after the fifth or sixth week of pregnancy may be more likely to develop mental health problems in early adolescence, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 10,000 children aged 11 and 12 revealed that exposure to cannabis in utero was...
You’ve been soothing your crying baby all wrong – scientists crack what really works
WALKING with your baby for five minutes will stop it crying, scientists say. Cradling or cuddling a tearful tot won’t help - but carrying them on a gentle stroll should do the trick. The feeling of being carried triggers a “transport response” that slows babies’ heart rate and calms...
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Mean to Be Healthy?
“Healthy” should be defined as the absence of, and being at low risk for, chronic suffering. Suffering includes the negative mental and emotional impact of physical or psychological conditions. Healthy habits, like diet, exercise, and adequate sleep, all of which decrease our chances of disease and suffering, are within...
8 ways to help your kid with their anxiety, according to child mental health experts
You may not be able to make your child's anxiety go away — but you can help them build a toolbox of coping skills to navigate their fears productively.
Medical News Today
How to fall asleep with anxiety
Anxiety can cause ongoing worry and stress that can affect a person’s sleep. Many people have trouble falling and staying asleep. Roughly 50–70 million people in the United States experience some form of sleep loss. A person can make lifestyle changes or try other treatments that may help them feel calmer at night and allow them to get restful sleep.
psychologytoday.com
The Effect on Children When a Mother Is Depressed or Anxious
Many in the mental health treatment field continue to over-emphasize nature over nurture. A new study showed that depressed mothers had specific effects on offspring that are likely due to mother-child interactions. A second new study showed differential effects of having an anxious mother vs. an anxious father depending on...
How to put a crying baby to sleep, the scientific way
(CNN) — It's every parent's nightmare -- an exhausted baby who just won't stop crying when it's time go to sleep. Even worse? The baby finally falls asleep in your arms but wakes again and starts sobbing when laid in the crib. The solution is a magic pair of...
I watched both my parents and two grandparents suffer with dementia. Having a family history increases my risk, but I refuse to live in fear.
I have a family history of dementia and watched both my parents and two grandparents deal with it, but this doesn't mean I have to live in fear.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
labroots.com
Tracking, and Possibly Predicting, Childhood Tantrums
Every kid has tantrums. Parents, teachers, everyone knows it. But there’s actually a very thin, often hard-to-discern line, between a tantrum that is just part of a child’s normal behavior and a tantrum that could indicate a child is at risk of developing a mental illness in the future. In particular, anxiety and mood disorders can be predicted by tantrums. The question is, how can we keep track of these tantrums and discern an average, everyday tantrum, from a tantrum with more baggage attached to it?
ScienceBlog.com
Mothers’ stress fluctuations while pregnant linked to negative emotions in babies
Pregnant people who had bigger fluctuations in stress from one moment to the next—also called lability—had infants with more fear, sadness and distress at three months old than mothers with less stress variability, reports a new Northwestern University study that examined how a child’s developmental trajectory begins even before birth.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
When it comes to feeding infants, support is best
“What really is best and first when it comes to infant feeding: support. Support is best. Whether we are talking about infant feeding or frankly anything else related to postpartum or the fourth trimester, support is critical. The other slogans just fall short.”. Michelle Haggerty is an integrative family physician...
techaiapp.com
Lack of Sleep in Teens May Lead to Obesity
Sept. 14, 2022 – Like many parents of teens, LaToya S. worries about her son’s sleep habits. In the early weeks of the pandemic, when her then-13-year-old had no way to connect with friends, she dropped some of her typical rules about screen time. It didn’t take long before her son’s bedtime began creeping later and later, he began playing video games with friends until the wee hours, and quality overnight sleep went out the window. Two years later, LaToya is still working to restore him to normal sleep patterns.
Futurity
Pot use during pregnancy tied to mental health risks for kids
The children of women who used cannabis while pregnant continue to show elevated rates of symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric conditions at ages 11 and 12 as they head toward adolescence, a new study shows. The findings follow earlier research from the lab of Ryan Bogdan, an associate...
ScienceBlog.com
Scientists say the best way to soothe a crying infant is by carrying them on a 5-minute walk
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes. This evidence-based soothing strategy is presented in a paper published September 13 in the journal Current Biology.
