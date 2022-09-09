Read full article on original website
Thousands queue through night to pay their respects at Queen’s lying in state
Thousands of mourners are continuing to join the miles-long queue to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.Many have queued overnight for the chance to file past the monarch’s coffin after it was handed to the care of the nation on Wednesday afternoon.By 8am on Thursday, the queue was around 2.6 miles long and stretched to Borough Market.The coffin, which sits on a catafalque and is draped with a Royal Standard, continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower...
U.K.・
Vanessa Feltz calls out royal biographer for fueling anti-Meghan Markle faction
Vanessa Feltz clashed with a royal biographer Angela Levin over her portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex during a heated interview on Talk TV on Tuesday, 13 September.The TalkTV host accused Ms Levin of perpetrating a “spiteful” anti-Meghan faction in the UK."Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possible fanciful as well?" Ms Feltz said.Ms Levin pushed back: “I don’t have to justify myself to you, I’m not in court.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton join royal mourners in Westminster Hall for Queen’s serviceArchbishop of York greets people queuing to see Queen lying-in-stateFirefighters battle raging Mosquito Fire in northern California
Woman arrested in S. Korea after bodies found in New Zealand
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said. Authorities didn’t immediately say if the 42-year-old suspect was the dead children’s mother. New Zealand police had earlier told their South Korean counterparts that the mother might be living in South Korea. South Korean police detained the woman in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, based on a South Korean court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest as part of an extradition process, according to South Korea’s National Police Agency and Justice Ministry. The unidentified woman covered her face with the hood of her coat as officers escorted her outside an Ulsan police station and put her in a car headed for the capital, Seoul, where she was expected to be questioned by prosecutors.
