KMOV
St. Peters business park welcomes newest distributor, projects $600 million in total investment by 2024
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly $600 million in investment and subsequent tax revenue is coming to St. Peters, as the Premiere 370 business park expands to include new distributors. The 850-acre business park can be seen from Highway 370 in St. Charles County, and while it may not get...
KSDK
Career Central: Enterprise Center, Spectrum, JobNewsUSA hosting job fairs this week
ST. LOUIS — From full-time positions with signing bonuses to part-time jobs with flexible hours, there are thousands of job opportunities this week. The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre and Levy Restaurants will hold a job fair Wednesday for part-time event positions. It's September 14 from 3...
KMOV
Hundreds gather in effort to feed thousands in need of food in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of hungry St. Louisans will get apple cinnamon oatmeal thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers at Chaifetz Arena Monday. The St. Louis Area Foodbank organized the event on the federally-recognized national day of service. The meal-packing event was meant to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
rejournals.com
Keystone Construction to begin $4 million outdoor entertainment space at District of St. Louis
Keystone Construction Company has kicked off the next phase of development with The Staenberg Group at The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield, Missouri, with its new $4 million outdoor entertainment space: The Hub. Slated for completion by Spring 2023, The Hub will serve as the heart of The District,...
feastmagazine.com
Longtime pitmaster Nathan Montgomery is now a part-owner of The Stellar Hog
When times got tough for The Stellar Hog due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its veteran pitmaster Nathan Montgomery was a pillar of support for the barbecue joint. "I was basically the only guy left from before [the pandemic]," Montgomery says. "There were points where I was like, 'Don't worry about paying me. Let's put the money into keeping this place going.'"
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in St. Louis 2022
St. Louis is a leading culinary destination. Perhaps no other type of food has impacted the culinary scene in St. Louis than sushi. In fact, St. Louis probably now has more sushi restaurants than any other city in the world. But the abundance of options means there’s a lot of sub-standard sushi out there as well. Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far to find excellent examples of this Japanese specialty that’s much more than just raw fish on a hibiscus-leaf “skewer.”
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at St. Peters store
Schnucks issued a voluntary recall for fresh ground beef products sold Sunday at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters.
Southwest launches spring schedule, including seasonal routes from Lambert
ST. LOUIS — After a busy Labor Day weekend, Southwest Airlines Co. is already preparing for spring. Dallas-based Southwest published its latest schedule extension Thursday, offering flights through April 10 of next year. The carrier is bringing back dozens of seasonal routes including a number through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where it's the busiest carrier.
KMOV
Victim was carjacked while making early morning deliveries in Central West End, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the St. Louis Police Department, a 39-year-old female Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in the 4400 block of West Pine in the Central West End Saturday morning around 6 a.m. Police say two men in ski masks pointed guns at her head as...
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022
A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
laduenews.com
4 ways for families to experience the age of the dinosaurs in St. Louis
If your little one is delighted by dinosaurs, there’s no doubt they’ll think these dinosaur-themed attractions are absolute dino-mite. Whether your passionate prehistorian wants to dig and discover dinosaur fossils, canter among the colossal creatures or enjoy a live show inspired by “Jurassic Park," nothing will tricera-top these area attractions.
KMOV
Celebrate your natural crown, beauty at Frizz Fest 2022!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tower Grove Park will be a haven this weekend for people to let their natural curls and locs down to celebrate and embrace themselves. Frizz Fest will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s a family-friendly event where attendees can shop with vendors, enjoy live performances, listen to natural hair panels, and partake in various arts and crafts.
myleaderpaper.com
Imo’s meat delivery van stolen outside Arnold restaurant
A refrigerated van was stolen while it was parked outside the Local House Restaurant and Bar in Arnold while a delivery was being made. The white 2013 Ford Econoline, which belongs to the Imo’s Meat Co., was recovered in St. Louis, but $600 worth of meat that was in the van was missing, Arnold Police reported.
Mayor Responds St. Louis Police Shooting in Old North
Tishaura Jones says body camera footage will be made available to families of victims as soon as possible
Webster Groves coffee shop named among Yelp’s Top 100 in US
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Millions rely on a daily dose of coffee to get through the day. While the routines and preferences might look different for coffee connoisseurs, the goal for a quality cup of joe is universal. Yelp recently released its updated “Top Coffee Shops in US and...
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
timesnewspapers.com
Joseph Sappington House Prepared For Big Move
Following the removal of modern additions, the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House, 10734 Clearwater Drive in Affton, is ready to be dismantled. The three-week long deconstruction will be followed by the dismantling of the three stone fireplaces, each requiring one week to disassemble. Start dates are to be determined. The house will be reassembled at the Historic Sappington House Park in Crestwood.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
