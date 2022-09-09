Read full article on original website
illinoisnewsroom.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
wcbu.org
ISU to host first debate between Pritzker and Bailey; listen live on WCBU
Illinois State University in Normal will host the first debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey. It's set for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at ISU's Bone Student Center in Braden Auditorium. Tickets will be required, though information about how to get them is not yet available.
wglt.org
McLean County dispatchers will offer a 911 emergency texting option
Emergency dispatch centers in McLean County will start a new text-to-911 service next week. The service will be available for calls to the Bloomington Communications Center and Metcom, which handles the county’s emergency calls outside of Bloomington. Rhonda Flegel, executive director of the McLean County 911 center, said the...
25newsnow.com
New mental health paraprofessionals stand ready to help Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The River City has 25 new paraprofessionals trained in mental health. They are ready to recognize a need and they know where to send people for mental health assistance. They met at Carver Center Friday for a training session. They were taught the basic mental...
1027superhits.com
Peoria County Board approves funding for Peoria to Chicago passenger rail service application
PEORIA, Ill. – Some Peoria County Board members weren’t happy with it being rushed through committee and to them, but in the end, it didn’t matter. The board Thursday approved spending $50,000 in support of the application process that, if approved, could lead to a Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line.
wglt.org
Bloomington council OKs special-use permits for religious centers near Veterans Parkway
On Monday, the Bloomington City Council approved special-use permits for two places of worship — a Christian church, and an Islamic center — to use spaces in commercially-zoned areas. Also at the meeting at the downtown Government Center, the council OK’d spending about $180,000 on mowing equipment, and...
Central Illinois Proud
IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
Central Illinois Proud
House of Hope Peoria celebrates one year of serving the community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For one year House of Hope Peoria has been serving the Peoria Community offering food, mental health, workforce re-entry and victim support. “We’re just excited to share the first year anniversary. It’s going to be the first of many,” said founder and executive director Terry Burnside.
25newsnow.com
Water tasting bad? Bloomington officials say not to worry
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Anyone who’s turned on the sink in Bloomington recently may have noticed some changes to their water, and those changes might not be all that pleasant. The city’s water comes from two sources: Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Towards the end of summer, seasonal...
wcbu.org
How to become 1% more sustainable every day in October with the Project Green Challenge
Environmental advocates are adapting to the digital age by bringing eco-friendly tips to individuals in a more accessible and digestible way. The influx of climate news can make sustainable living seem unreachable. However, in the age of digital outreach, environmental organizations are using email newsletters in order to encourage people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
25newsnow.com
‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards Coal plant to big screen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fight for clean air continues throughout Central Illinois. And now a film highlighting the historic battle over the Edwards Coal Plant. It was a decade-long fight to push for a greener environment. After battling asthma, premature deaths, and heart attacks, a group of people...
25newsnow.com
Multiple house fires in Peoria pull firefighters in different directions Monday night
UPDATE (2:15 AM): New details released Tuesday morning about the fire on Lincoln Ave. in Peoria. According to a news release, the fire on 1615 W. Lincoln Ave. was under control 11:17 p.m. Its cause has been determined to be intentional. No civilians were hurt due to the house being...
wcbu.org
ICC students sign onto Caterpillar apprenticeships
Illinois Central College students signed apprenticeship contracts with Caterpillar at a ceremony on Monday to begin their journey into the workforce. The ceremony featured speakers from ICC's administration and a professor to congratulate the apprentices on their accomplishments. ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey championed the collaboration between the college and...
wjbc.com
High cost and labor shortage hurting pumpkin farmers in Morton
MORTON – In the pumpkin capital of the world, farmers are feeling the pinch of the high cost of fertilizer and a labor shortage. John Ackerman, the owner of Ackerman Family Farms, reports that farmers are hurting, and it will only worsen. “I’ve locked in some of those prices,...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
wglt.org
Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event
Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
25newsnow.com
FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applicants
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to have...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police Department pledges to advance women in policing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has signed on to the National 30x30 Pledge, a series of low-and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. Police say the activities help agencies assess the current state of...
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
