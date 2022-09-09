ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

illinoisnewsroom.org

Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage

NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

ISU to host first debate between Pritzker and Bailey; listen live on WCBU

Illinois State University in Normal will host the first debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey. It's set for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at ISU's Bone Student Center in Braden Auditorium. Tickets will be required, though information about how to get them is not yet available.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

McLean County dispatchers will offer a 911 emergency texting option

Emergency dispatch centers in McLean County will start a new text-to-911 service next week. The service will be available for calls to the Bloomington Communications Center and Metcom, which handles the county’s emergency calls outside of Bloomington. Rhonda Flegel, executive director of the McLean County 911 center, said the...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Education
25newsnow.com

New mental health paraprofessionals stand ready to help Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The River City has 25 new paraprofessionals trained in mental health. They are ready to recognize a need and they know where to send people for mental health assistance. They met at Carver Center Friday for a training session. They were taught the basic mental...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

House of Hope Peoria celebrates one year of serving the community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For one year House of Hope Peoria has been serving the Peoria Community offering food, mental health, workforce re-entry and victim support. “We’re just excited to share the first year anniversary. It’s going to be the first of many,” said founder and executive director Terry Burnside.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Water tasting bad? Bloomington officials say not to worry

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Anyone who’s turned on the sink in Bloomington recently may have noticed some changes to their water, and those changes might not be all that pleasant. The city’s water comes from two sources: Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Towards the end of summer, seasonal...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

How to become 1% more sustainable every day in October with the Project Green Challenge

Environmental advocates are adapting to the digital age by bringing eco-friendly tips to individuals in a more accessible and digestible way. The influx of climate news can make sustainable living seem unreachable. However, in the age of digital outreach, environmental organizations are using email newsletters in order to encourage people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Education
wcbu.org

ICC students sign onto Caterpillar apprenticeships

Illinois Central College students signed apprenticeship contracts with Caterpillar at a ceremony on Monday to begin their journey into the workforce. The ceremony featured speakers from ICC's administration and a professor to congratulate the apprentices on their accomplishments. ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey championed the collaboration between the college and...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

High cost and labor shortage hurting pumpkin farmers in Morton

MORTON – In the pumpkin capital of the world, farmers are feeling the pinch of the high cost of fertilizer and a labor shortage. John Ackerman, the owner of Ackerman Family Farms, reports that farmers are hurting, and it will only worsen. “I’ve locked in some of those prices,...
MORTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
wglt.org

Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event

Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applicants

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to have...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police Department pledges to advance women in policing

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has signed on to the National 30x30 Pledge, a series of low-and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. Police say the activities help agencies assess the current state of...
PEORIA, IL

