Evansville, IN

Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. According to the sheriff's...
Rollover crash shuts down part of Oak Hill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Vanderburgh County say a car rolled over Monday. It happened on Oak Hill Road at Aspen Drive just before 1 p.m. Deputies say an elderly driver ran off the road. Her car rolled and landed several feet down in a ditch. She was taken...
Evansville Police respond to shooting incident on East Illinois Street

Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon. According to EPD, officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue. The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and...
Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
EVANSVILLE, IN
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
Evansville City Council approves $1.75M in settlement surrounding wrongful death lawsuit

The Evansville City Council has approved $1.75 million in a settlement that was reached in connection to a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a crash that happened in 2017. As we reported in May, the City had reached in agreement with Janae Carter, the mother of two young kids, Princess and Prince Carter, who were killed in a crash that happened back in 2017. The children's father, Terence Barker, was also killed in the crash.
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
Trial date set for Vanderburgh County murder suspect

A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is set to stand trial. On Tuesday morning, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. of Evansville appeared for a court hearing, where his jury trial date was scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023. Kiper was arrested and charged with murder after...
EPD Investigating Weekend Burglaries

Two burglaries took place over the weekend in which the thief took high priced ticket items. On Saturday a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. Evansville Police say a riding lawn mower was taken from the property among other things totaling to around $9,500.
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois

On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies. According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month. Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:. Wanton...
