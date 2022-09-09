The Evansville City Council has approved $1.75 million in a settlement that was reached in connection to a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a crash that happened in 2017. As we reported in May, the City had reached in agreement with Janae Carter, the mother of two young kids, Princess and Prince Carter, who were killed in a crash that happened back in 2017. The children's father, Terence Barker, was also killed in the crash.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO