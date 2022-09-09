Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Evansville Police investigating hit-and-run after vehicle wrecked and abandoned near riverfront
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to a hit-and-run in the area of Northwest Riverside Drive and Goodsell Street near the riverfront around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to EPD, arriving officers found a vehicle that had been...
wevv.com
Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County
Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. According to the sheriff's...
wevv.com
Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting on East Illinois Street in Evansville
A woman was sent to the hospital and a man was arrested after a shooting that happened on East Illinois Street on Monday afternoon. The Evansville Police Department said that officers were sent to a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday after a woman was reportedly shot.
14news.com
Rollover crash shuts down part of Oak Hill
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Vanderburgh County say a car rolled over Monday. It happened on Oak Hill Road at Aspen Drive just before 1 p.m. Deputies say an elderly driver ran off the road. Her car rolled and landed several feet down in a ditch. She was taken...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Closure planned for Weinbach Ave. as part of explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville on Tuesday. Officials say Weinbach Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m. between Vogel Rd. and Bellaire Ave. Investigators will be at the site of the house explosion. Officials with the State Fire...
wevv.com
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
wevv.com
Evansville Police respond to shooting incident on East Illinois Street
Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon. According to EPD, officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue. The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and...
14news.com
Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
wevv.com
Evansville City Council approves $1.75M in settlement surrounding wrongful death lawsuit
The Evansville City Council has approved $1.75 million in a settlement that was reached in connection to a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a crash that happened in 2017. As we reported in May, the City had reached in agreement with Janae Carter, the mother of two young kids, Princess and Prince Carter, who were killed in a crash that happened back in 2017. The children's father, Terence Barker, was also killed in the crash.
wevv.com
Owensboro man accused of starting police pursuit arrested on 9 charges
An Owensboro man was arrested on an array of charges after being accused of leading police on a pursuit. The Kentucky State Police said Monday that 39-year-old Henry L. Kellems of Owensboro had been arrested on various felony charges stemming from a pursuit that happened earlier in the month. KSP...
vincennespbs.org
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Trial date set for Vanderburgh County murder suspect
A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is set to stand trial. On Tuesday morning, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. of Evansville appeared for a court hearing, where his jury trial date was scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023. Kiper was arrested and charged with murder after...
104.1 WIKY
EPD Investigating Weekend Burglaries
Two burglaries took place over the weekend in which the thief took high priced ticket items. On Saturday a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. Evansville Police say a riding lawn mower was taken from the property among other things totaling to around $9,500.
wamwamfm.com
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
wevv.com
Ground broken for construction of new Gallatin County church after old one destroyed by fire
Community members in the Gallatin County village of Junction, Illinois, held a groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend for a new church. Back in June, the Junction General Baptist Church was considered a total loss after a fire broke out. Officials with the church say that the fire started after the top of the steeple was struck by lightning.
14news.com
KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies. According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month. Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:. Wanton...
wevv.com
Daviess County man nabbed with a large amount of meth after a weekend traffic stop, police say
41-year-old Roger Brooks was arrested by Washington, Indiana police after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs. Daviess County man nabbed with a large amount of meth after a weekend traffic stop, police say. 41-year-old Roger Brooks was arrested by Washington, Indiana police after a traffic stop led...
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
Comments / 1