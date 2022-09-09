One person is recovering in a local hospital after being shot on the city's near west side. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of West Maryland Street and North 2nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting was reported in the area. EPD says a witness had called 911 and said they heard a loud yelling followed by at least one gunshot.

