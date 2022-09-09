Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Police looking for 3 suspects in overnight Evansville shooting
One person is recovering in a local hospital after being shot on the city's near west side. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of West Maryland Street and North 2nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting was reported in the area. EPD says a witness had called 911 and said they heard a loud yelling followed by at least one gunshot.
14news.com
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within children’s reach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is accused of having cocaine and fentanyl within reach of their three children inside their home. An affidavit states officers saw Brandon Artis, a known violent felon on parole, in a truck at Rural King on Morgan Avenue in late August. The report...
wevv.com
Man accused of attempting to walk away from scene of DUI crash in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he tried to leave the scene of a DUI crash with injuries. Evansville Police Department officers were called to a crash with injuries in the area of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. While officers were on...
Police want help identifying vehicle allegedly used in trailer thefts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for identification of the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon. EPD says the vehicle has been involved in multiple trailer thefts and may have ties to Kentucky. Officers say trailers have been stolen during the day and night. Police say the suspect is a male that is […]
wevv.com
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping at Evansville Dollar General on Monday
Police in Evansville, Indiana, are providing new details on two recent investigations where attempted kidnappings were reported. EPD says the most recent investigation started on Monday afternoon around 6 p.m., when officers were called to Dollar General store near Boeke Road and Adams Avenue. A 911 caller told dispatchers that...
wevv.com
Arrest made following shooting on East Illinois Street in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting on East Illinois Street that happened Monday afternoon. When police arrived at the scene they found a woman who said she had been shot inside the home, and that the shooter was still inside with a child. An EPD Crisis Negotiator made contact with the suspect, 47 year old Steven Kinslow, who surrendered peacefully with the child unharmed.
Police looking for suspects after early morning shooting in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for several suspects following an early morning shooting Wednesday. The Evansville Police Department says around 2 a.m. this morning officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Maryland Street for shots fired. Officers say a witness called and stated they heard loud yelling and then heard […]
wrul.com
Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday
A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
wbiw.com
Bedford teen arrested after stealing from Dollar General Store
JUDAH – A Bedford teen was arrested on a warrant after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:44 p.m. about an employee at the Dollar General Store stealing items from the store on Hillcrest Way. The regional protection manager for Dollar...
wevv.com
Evansville detective honored for role in capture of Casey White, Vicky White
A detective with the Evansville Police Department was honored during a ceremony on Wednesday morning for his role in the apprehension of Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Vanderburgh County Sheriff presented EPD Detective Darren Richardson with the Sheriff's Appreciation Award for his role in the capture of the...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes man charged with Child Molesting
An investigation has led to an arrest for Child Molesting. 67-year-old Michael Hartzburg of Vincennes was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 3-pm Monday on the charge with arrest reports say involved a child under 14. Hartzburg also faces a charge of Vicarious Sexual Gratification. The...
Jasper Police Department K9 retires
(WEHT) - Board members accepted the retirement of Jasper Police Department K9 Ares during Tuesday morning's Board of Public Works meeting.
wevv.com
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
wevv.com
Woman arrested with more than 100 grams of meth in Evansville, authorities say
An Evansville woman was charged with dealing meth after authorities say she was pulled over with more than 100 grams of the substance on her. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles began back in August when a controlled purchase of meth was made from Poiles using a confidential source.
wamwamfm.com
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
vincennespbs.org
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
spencercountyonline.com
Evansville man arrested following traffic stop near Grandview
On the evening of Sunday, September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Spencer County Deputy Jason Littrell was on patrol in the Grandview area on SR 66. Deputy Littrell observed a vehicle driving on Forsythe Street and made a traffic stop due to an infraction he observed. Deputy Littrell approached the...
wevv.com
EPD: Woman with child facing neglect charge after starting fight while intoxicated
An Evansville woman is facing charges including neglect and public intoxication after being accused of starting a fight with her child present while under the influence. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a fight at a home in the area of East Eichel Avenue and Stringtown Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
wevv.com
Marijuana and cash found in Jasper home; woman arrested on multiple charges
A woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police in Dubois County, Indiana, say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 during the search of a home. The Jasper Police Department says officers conducted a drug investigation at a home off of North Portersville Road around noon...
VCSO: Property damage crash on I-64
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) is asking people to avoid an area of I-64. VCSO says a property damage crash involving a semi truck and trailer has occured on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. VSCO says traffic is moving in the area but will intermittently be shut down for […]
