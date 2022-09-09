Read full article on original website
theScore
Avalanche add Rodrigues on 1-year, $2M deal
The Colorado Avalanche have signed free-agent forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract worth $2 million, the team announced Monday. Rodrigues was arguably the top unsigned player left on the market after breaking out with 19 goals and 43 points in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He'd previously never eclipsed the 30-point mark in seven campaigns split between Pittsburgh and the Buffalo Sabres.
theScore
Blackhawks' McCabe out 10-12 weeks after spine surgery
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing successful cervical spine surgery, the team announced Tuesday. The current recovery timeline projects McCabe to return between late November and early December. Chicago's 2022 training camp is set to open next week, and its regular season starts Oct. 12 against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche.
theScore
Canadiens name Nick Suzuki 31st captain in team history
The Montreal Canadiens have named Nick Suzuki captain heading into the 2022-23 season. Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson will serve as alternates. The leadership group was introduced at a team event on Monday. Suzuki, 23, is the 31st captain in Canadiens history and the youngest they've ever appointed. He takes...
NHL・
theScore
Sharks unveil new primary uniforms
The San Jose Sharks revealed a new set of home and away uniforms on Wednesday. The biggest change is the usage of teal pants and helmets for the home outfits. Previously, the Sharks have always worn black pants and helmets with their dark uniforms. Also changing is the re-addition of...
theScore
Guerrero hits 100th HR at age 23, Blue Jays beat Rays
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run at age 23, becoming the 10th youngest player in MLB history to reach the mark, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Wednesday night to ensure winning a rare five-game series against a wild-card rival.
theScore
Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record
Mike Trout is at it once again. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is now one game away from tying the all-time MLB record for consecutive contests with a homer after crushing a game-tying two-run shot off Cleveland Guardians lefty Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning on Monday. If the three-time...
MLB・
theScore
MLB Monday best bets: Astros to shine in Detroit
Astros (-210) @ Tigers (+180) The Houston Astros have won seven of 10 and enter this contest with a five-game lead over the New York Yankees for the AL's top spot. They're positioned well to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Tigers, who they've beaten in all four meetings this season.
theScore
Mitchell: I definitely thought I'd land with Knicks
NBA fans weren't the only ones who were surprised when Donovan Mitchell landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month. "I thought, for sure, I was going back home (to New York)," Mitchell said in his introductory press conference Wednesday. However, Mitchell, whom Cleveland acquired from the Utah Jazz for...
theScore
MLB Wednesday best bets: White Sox to stay hot vs. Rockies
We have a full day of baseball ahead of us, with the action running from 12:35 p.m. ET until deep into the night. Let's dive deeper into a couple of games - one from the early slate, one from the evening - that stand out from the rest. Rockies (+200)...
theScore
Rangers' Semien rips double after forgetting at-bat
It was a whirlwind few minutes for Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien on Tuesday night. With the Rangers trailing the Oakland Athletics 7-2, Semien was due to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. However, the 31-year-old appeared to forget it was his at-bat and had to frantically gather his gear and hurry out to the plate.
theScore
Toney not concerned about lack of snaps, happy Giants won opener
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't upset that he wasn't much of a factor in his team's 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. "Disappointed in victory? Disappointed in a victory?" he said, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "That sounds crazy." The second-year wideout played just...
NFL・
theScore
Dodgers celebrated playoff berth 1 day early due to MLB error
It turns out the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 10th straight postseason berth a little too early. Los Angeles was thought to have become the first team to secure a playoff spot after beating the San Diego Padres 11-2 on Sunday. The team even received hats commemorating the occasion and had a small celebration in its clubhouse.
theScore
Pujols gifts 697th HR ball to fan in remembrance of her dad
Most fans who catch a milestone home-run ball return the keepsake to the player in exchange for other memorabilia. However, St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols was more than happy to give No. 697 up for nothing. Pujols hit his 697th career home run at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Sunday,...
theScore
Cardinals' Wainwright, Molina set record for most starts as battery
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made history on Wednesday when the duo made their 325th start together as a battery. Wainwright fired a first-pitch strike past Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers to set the new mark in front of a home crowd at Busch Stadium.
theScore
Watch: Francona, Nevin bizarrely tossed on same play
It's not often that one play results in both managers being ejected, but that's what happened Monday night between the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels. After Angels reliever Ryan Tepera was ruled to have thrown a ball to Andres Gimenez following an appeal to third base umpire Clint Vondrak, veteran skipper Terry Francona emerged from the dugout to air a grievance with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa.
