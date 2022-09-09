Read full article on original website
bloomingtonian.com
Suspicious Monday morning fire under investigation
The Bloomington Police Department and the Bloomington Fire Department are actively investigating a suspicious Monday morning fire that destroyed a backhoe, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 2300 block of South Walnut Street around 6 a.m. Monday. The fire caused...
cbs4indy.com
VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family
LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
kjas.com
Fire destroyed large work truck
A late Saturday night fire destroyed a large work truck in the Beech Grove area. The Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 11:00 at 1421 Farm to Market Road 1747. Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a 2006 Chevrolet Kodiak C-5500 was completely engulfed in flames with...
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
shelbycountypost.com
Multiple departments respond to equipment fire at Morristown's Integrity Metals
Morristown firefighters and manpower and equipment from other nearby departments responded to Integrity Metals Saturday. Firemen were called to a fire at Integrity Metals, 835 E. Industrial Drive, Morristown, just before 2 p.m. Fires at the site are not an uncommon occurrence with "fluff" that catches fire in the piles of recycled metal on-site.
Red Cross helping residents after 21 apartments damaged in fire on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross opened a shelter after a fire displaced residents Saturday night at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis. According to the Red Cross, the fire happened at The Avoca apartments, which is located in the 4600 block...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved
The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
cbs4indy.com
1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from...
cbs4indy.com
Person dead in shooting on northwest side; 1 victim pistol-whipped
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of...
cbs4indy.com
Pike Library closed Monday after shots fired nearby
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after shots were fired near the Pike Library branch. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said crews responded to the 6600 block of Zionsville Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. IMPD says there are no reports of injuries at the...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
cbs4indy.com
IFD rescue dog who fell in trench
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a dog early Monday after the American Bully went for a walk and wound up falling in a trench left uncovered by contractors. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 2300 block of N. Parker Avenue on Indy’s near northeast side shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday. The owners of the 2-year-old dog named Mansa told firefighters they had been going for a morning walk when the dog fell into the uncovered trench and couldn’t escape.
WTHI
Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line update
INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
WISH-TV
Fishers celebrates opening of 146th and 131st street interchanges
FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers opened its 146th and 131st street interchanges after more than a year of construction. “Here we are several years later with a quality of life improvement in our county that’s second to none and it does not happen without the relationships and the partnerships that exist here in our community today,” the mayor of Fishers Scott Fadness said.
cbs4indy.com
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
