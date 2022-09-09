Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances
Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick gives classic answer about surprising roster move
There were more questions than answers following the New England Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Several questions surrounded the Patriots use of personnel, and that included linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Jennings was a scratch for the opener, a bit of a surprise after having a stellar...
Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots
"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
Patriots players reportedly want Kendrick Bourne to get more playing time
"Whatever I have to do, I'm just waiting for that moment." If the Patriots regret their decision to bench Kendrick Bourne until the fourth quarter in their season-opener on Sunday, Bill Belichick — predictably — was not going to say anything about it. “We did what we thought...
Julian Edelman didn't enjoy watching Pats offense in Miami
BOSTON -- The Patriots played on Sunday. The offense was ... not good.Though Mac Jones, Damien Harris and Jakobi Meyers had their moments, and though Ty Montgomery rolled his way into the end zone, the Patriots scored just seven points in their loss in Miami. And for one of the most prominent alums of the New England offense, it made for a tough day of TV watching.That alum was Julian Edelman, who kept his commentary brief on Sunday. In fact, he didn't even use words, instead opting for the facepalm emoji to describe his feelings while watching the Patriots' offense struggle so badly.The Patriots offense gained just 271 total yards on Sunday, going 4-for-9 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.The 36-year-old Edelman retired after the 2020 season, though he's said in recent weeks that he feels physically well enough to play football again. He's also said that he'd most likely only be interested in playing for the Patriots ... and after a rough summer and a tough start to the season, they may need him.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 1: Broncos-Seahawks top plays, Wilson returns to Seattle
The final game of the Week 1 slate is underway as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are battling the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. A third-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with Seattle before Denver acquired the veteran signal-caller in March.
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills on top, Jets on bottom — and Cowboys fall how far?
The first 16 games are in the books, and we can finally start evaluating this 2022 season. What else is there to do jump to conclusions about who's good and who's bad based off one game?. There's no one way to do power rankings, but for the purpose of this...
FOX Sports
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson's debut provided reasons to believe the team won't be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For...
NFL insider suggests New England Patriots, Bill Belichick could face ‘crossroads’ in 2024
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is heading into the 2022 NFL season facing plenty of questions about the roster
NBC Sports
Breer: Why Patriots passed on two strong candidates for OC job
Time will tell if Matt Patricia is cut out to be the New England Patriots' play-caller. In the meantime, we've heard plenty of questions about Bill Belichick's succession plan for Josh McDaniels. The Patriots didn't name an offensive coordinator following McDaniels' departure, with Patricia -- who has never called an...
Belichick benching Kendrick Bourne was coaching malpractice
Bill Belichick inexplicably benched Kendrick Bourne for the most of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins during Week 1 of the NFL season. It was coaching malpractice.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers' inability to deal with frustration is a concern for Packers | What's Wright
Aaron Rodgers' first game with Davante Adams ended in a disappointing 23-7 loss to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers finished 22-for-34 yards for 195 yards and an interception and rookie WR Christian Watson dropped a potential 75-yard TD pass on the Packers' first play of the game. Is this officially the Vikings' division? Watch as Nick Wright evaluates both teams, then explains what concern lies ahead for Green Bay.
NBC Sports
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
Dante Scarnecchia voiced support for Trent Brown, Mac Jones after Patriots’ Week 1 loss
"You’ve just got to be demanding of a guy and say, 'Hey look, this is unacceptable,’ and train them to do things the way they need to get done." Despite the Patriots’ difficult start to the season, former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia still believes in his longtime team.
FOX Sports
Lions coach Campbell maintains bright outlook despite loss
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The defensive issues the Detroit Lions displayed in their season opener didn’t dampen head coach Dan Campbell’s optimism. Despite his defense giving up the second-most points of any team on Sunday, Campbell believes it will be much improved when the Lions host Washington on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Bears stun 49ers: Thoughts on Justin Fields, improved defense in Week 1 win
It's what the Chicago Bears have done all offseason: make the best of their circumstances. Their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers was no different. Despite what should have been unplayable field conditions, the Bears found a way, upsetting Trey Lance and the 49ers 19-10. Things started out horribly...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 1: Cowboys lose to Brady and Bucs, plus other surprising finishes
Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured five games decided by three points or fewer, two games that were sent to overtime and one that ended in a tie. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Sack!. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons brought down...
NBC Sports
How Josh McDaniels, other ex-Pats fared in Raiders-Chargers
Josh McDaniels' first game as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is in the books. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator's first test with his new team took place in Los Angeles vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers. It was a competitive AFC West showdown, but McDaniels' group came up just short as they fell to L.A., 24-19.
