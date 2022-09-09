ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Lynn Mac
3d ago

What he does on his own time is his choice. Sounds to me like witch hunt. Where are the names of Epstein clients. Why keep attacking normal people.

4
 

WTOL 11

Man charged with assaulting TPD officer

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
TOLEDO, OH
State
Ohio State
Maumee, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Fostoria Police investigate Molotov cocktails found in yard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family comes home to find a Molotov cocktail filled with gasoline. The gasoline bombs were found Saturday night on the 700 block of Circle Drive. Fostoria police said it appears some tried to light the homemade wick on one of the bottles. The woman...
FOSTORIA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested for allegedly fighting then fleeing from police

Bowling Green Police Division arrested Josef Heuser, 21, of BG, for allegedly fighting and fleeing from officers Saturday at 3:46 a.m. An officer saw Heuser and another man reportedly squaring up to fight in the middle of the 100 block of East Wooster Street. One man stopped to talk to police, as Heuser reportedly ran off.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
#Police Sergeant#Administrative Leave#The Oath Keepers
WTOL 11

Toledo police searching for missing woman, last seen July 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for 28-year-old Samantha Lannen, who was last seen on July 5. On July 5, Lannen arrived at her mother's residence in the 5700 block of Swan Creek Drive with her children. During the visit, she became upset for reasons that were not disclosed.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three Toledo homicides in one day

The family wants neighbors to keep an eye out for each other. Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend. Aaron Williams-Gaston, Charles Marshall, and Eric Ham were all shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, according to officials.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
TOLEDO, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTOL-TV

Baby shower shooting leaves one person injured

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo on Sunday night at a baby shower. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The baby shower was happening at Infinite Care on the corner of Tremainsville Rd. and Westbrook Dr. across the street from Start High School.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD, Ham appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com

Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a car jacking incident that took place in an elementary school parking lot on Friday. The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School. According to TPD, the male victim was hanging with his friends...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH

