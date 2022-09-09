Read full article on original website
Lynn Mac
3d ago
What he does on his own time is his choice. Sounds to me like witch hunt. Where are the names of Epstein clients. Why keep attacking normal people.
Reply(6)
4
Personnel file obtained for Maumee police sergeant placed on leave shows praise, suspensions
MAUMEE, Ohio — A Maumee police sergeant who was placed on leave last week after WTOL 11 reported his ties to the Oath Keepers has received commendations during his career, but has also been suspended at least three times in recent years. WTOL 11 obtained Sergeant Greg Westrick's personnel...
Man charged with assaulting TPD officer
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
West Toledo neighborhood grapples with recent uptick in violent crimes
TOLEDO, Ohio — A baby shower is supposed to be a time for peace and celebration, but on Sunday evening one family's party ended with a shocking display of violence. A drive-by shooter sent a hail of bullets into the building hosting the event,injuring one. It's just one more...
13abc.com
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Brown was shot near his home on East Central in 2021. Toledo Police say they have no witnesses, video of the shooting, or a single tip reported to Crime Stopper.
Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
13abc.com
Fostoria Police investigate Molotov cocktails found in yard
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family comes home to find a Molotov cocktail filled with gasoline. The gasoline bombs were found Saturday night on the 700 block of Circle Drive. Fostoria police said it appears some tried to light the homemade wick on one of the bottles. The woman...
13abc.com
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is coming off a violent and deadly weekend. For the second time this year, the city recorded three murders in a single day over the weekend. Toledo has now seen more than 40 homicides this year. Aaron Williams-Gaston was shot and killed...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for allegedly fighting then fleeing from police
Bowling Green Police Division arrested Josef Heuser, 21, of BG, for allegedly fighting and fleeing from officers Saturday at 3:46 a.m. An officer saw Heuser and another man reportedly squaring up to fight in the middle of the 100 block of East Wooster Street. One man stopped to talk to police, as Heuser reportedly ran off.
Toledo police searching for missing woman, last seen July 5
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for 28-year-old Samantha Lannen, who was last seen on July 5. On July 5, Lannen arrived at her mother's residence in the 5700 block of Swan Creek Drive with her children. During the visit, she became upset for reasons that were not disclosed.
WTOL-TV
North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
13abc.com
Three Toledo homicides in one day
The family wants neighbors to keep an eye out for each other. Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend. Aaron Williams-Gaston, Charles Marshall, and Eric Ham were all shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, according to officials.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
Baby shower shooting leaves one person injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo on Sunday night at a baby shower. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The baby shower was happening at Infinite Care on the corner of Tremainsville Rd. and Westbrook Dr. across the street from Start High School.
13abc.com
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD, Ham appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com
Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
13abc.com
TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a car jacking incident that took place in an elementary school parking lot on Friday. The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School. According to TPD, the male victim was hanging with his friends...
Jehovah's Witnesses from Toledo talk about resumption of door-to-door ministry after 30 month break
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Jehovah's Witnesses halted their door-to-door ministry for 30 months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on September 1st, 2022 members of the Christian denomination resumed their in-person ministry and meetings again. Husband and wife, Martin and Jasmine Schley have been Jehovah's Witnesses in Toledo...
Driver who killed student headed back to BGSU had been drinking, said police
Four Bowling Green State University students hit by driver who police said had been drinking. Son of a Lorain County Deputy killed in crash. Community and law enforcement come together to help family.
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
Identity released of one of multiple weekend homicide victims in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second time on Saturday, a person has been shot and killed in the city of Toledo. The shooting happened at 600 Platt St. around 3:40 p.m. According to Toledo police, a man was shot at least once, then taken to the hospital where he died.
