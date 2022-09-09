Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Giants players on Brian Daboll's decision to go for two: 'F-yeah'
A year ago, the New York Giants made headlines for their passive, conservative offense that was essentially nonfunctional. That was highlighted by back-to-back quarterback sneaks to clear room for the punter in a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders. Now, under the leadership of first-year head coach Brian Daboll,...
CBS Sports
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
CBS Sports
Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions, NFL picks from expert on 17-6 run
The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. This is one of the games that NFL fans instantly circled when the 2022 NFL schedule came out in May because it marks the debut for new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Plus, in a storyline perfect for primetime, it comes at Lumen Field against the Seahawks, the franchise he played for from 2012 to 2021. Wilson was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection in Seattle and won Super Bowl XLVIII.
Assessing Giants QB Daniel Jones's Week 1 Performance
There was a mix of good and bad in Giants quarterback Daniel Jones's first full game in the new Giants offense. Brandon Olsen breaks it all down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores late TD in Week 1 loss
Conklin caught four of seven targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Conklin and C.J. Uzomah were both expected to play prominent roles after being signed in free agency, but Conklin was targeted on seven of the eight passes Joe Flacco threw to tight ends, with the other going to Lawrence Cager rather than Uzomah. Conklin didn't make much of the volume until he hauled in a three-yard touchdown in the final minute, but he'll have some appeal at the thin tight-end position in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond if the Jets continue to give him the vast majority of targets at the position.
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson will is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
Jets HC Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' after blowout loss to Ravens
The New York Jets were without injured starting quarterback Zach Wilson for Sunday's season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens and were absolutely crushed to the tune of 24-9 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the score might indicate. That defeat dropped New York second-year head coach Robert...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Stacks up 12 stops
Brooks posted 12 tackles (10 solo) in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Brooks led the NFL with 184 tackles last season, and he picked up right where he left off by leading the Seahawks in stops Week 1. As long as he's healthy, he's a premier IDP option.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Fails to deliver on hype
Pollard rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Pollard was bottled up by Tampa Bay's ferocious defensive front, as was nearly every offensive player for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A trendy upside pick in draft circles this year, the explosive back fell flat and was outshined by the supposedly declining Ezekiel Elliott. For now, it appears to still be the veteran's show in Dallas, but Pollard will likely put together better performances than what we saw in Week 1. The Cowboys will be forced to rely on their rushing attack while Dak Prescott (thumb) recovers from surgery, so both backs could see a big uptick in touches against the Bengals next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Rough debut with new team
Trubisky completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown in an overtime win against Cincinnati on Sunday. No turnovers is a good thing, but Trubisky was unacceptably ineffective as a passer in this game, as he repeatedly missed opportunities and made inaccurate throws the few times he did recognize a passing opportunity. Though they pulled out a victory in Week 1 thanks largely to five turnovers by opposing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Steelers will need Trubisky to play better going forward if they hope to be competitive in 2022. They play at home against a reeling New England squad in Week 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 2 Running Back Rankings: Saquon Barkley belongs among the elite again
On his 68-yard run in Week 1, Saquon Barkley hit a top speed of 21.1 mph, the second-fastest speed by any ballcarrier last week. That was the fastest speed he's hit on a carry since 2019, back before his torn ACL, back in the days when Barkley was arguably the league's premier big-play artist at the RB position.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
CBS Sports
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Two targets in MNF win
Eskridge caught one of his two targets for no gain in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll had a couple of schemed plays ready for Eskridge, but the 2021 second-round pick couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. Eskridge played just five offensive snaps, which ranked fourth among Seahawks wide receivers and just one ahead of rookie Dareke Young.
Comments / 0