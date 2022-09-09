Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Will Be Ravens QB ‘for a Long Time’

The two sides failed to agree to an extension on Friday's self-imposed deadline.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will not reach an agreement on a contract extension before their season begins this week, the team announced Friday, but Baltimore still expects Jackson to remain its quarterback long term.

Jackson set a Friday deadline for negotiations with Baltimore on a deal before shutting them down to play out the season. Early Friday morning, general manager Eric DeCosta revealed that the team and quarterback couldn’t reach a deal .

When speaking to reporters on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained that he still views Jackson as Baltimore’s franchise quarterback.

“Those things will work themselves out in the end, I’m confident in that,” he said. “Lamar is playing quarterback, he’s going to be playing quarterback here for a long time.”

Jackson, who is representing himself throughout negotiations, will now play out the fifth year of his rookie deal then reach free agency. Baltimore will most likely choose to franchise tag him with either the exclusive or non-exclusive tag come the offseason.

While Jackson still waits for a new deal, other quarterbacks have gotten big extensions around him. Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray are the quarterbacks who were drafted within a year of Jackson and have already received extensions.

