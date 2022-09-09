ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Will Be Ravens QB ‘for a Long Time’

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIUQY_0howwbUP00

The two sides failed to agree to an extension on Friday's self-imposed deadline.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will not reach an agreement on a contract extension before their season begins this week, the team announced Friday, but Baltimore still expects Jackson to remain its quarterback long term.

Jackson set a Friday deadline for negotiations with Baltimore on a deal before shutting them down to play out the season. Early Friday morning, general manager Eric DeCosta revealed that the team and quarterback couldn’t reach a deal .

When speaking to reporters on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained that he still views Jackson as Baltimore’s franchise quarterback.

“Those things will work themselves out in the end, I’m confident in that,” he said. “Lamar is playing quarterback, he’s going to be playing quarterback here for a long time.”

Jackson, who is representing himself throughout negotiations, will now play out the fifth year of his rookie deal then reach free agency. Baltimore will most likely choose to franchise tag him with either the exclusive or non-exclusive tag come the offseason.

While Jackson still waits for a new deal, other quarterbacks have gotten big extensions around him. Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray are the quarterbacks who were drafted within a year of Jackson and have already received extensions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson

Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Return On Saturday

Urban Meyer made his return on Saturday. The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, who spent part of the 2021 season coaching in the NFL before getting fired, returned to FOX's college football pregame show on Saturday morning. Meyer, who won national titles at Florida and Ohio State, was on Big...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
ClutchPoints

2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ massive final offer that Lamar Jackson turned down

The worst case scenario has come true for the Baltimore Ravens. After months of contract negotiations, Lamar Jackson has not signed a contract extension with the team. The two sides failed to agree to a deal before the start of the season. As a result, Jackson and Baltimore will resume these talks after the season […] The post Ravens’ massive final offer that Lamar Jackson turned down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

96K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy