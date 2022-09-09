Read full article on original website
WBKO
Warmer for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures starting off cool in the 50s, but we’ll see daytime highs back in the low to mid 80s for South Central Kentucky. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.
WBKO
Slow but Steady Warming Trend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Terrific weather rolled into our Tuesday! We’ll have plenty more sunshine to enjoy Wednesday after another cool, comfy overnight. A gradual warming trend that began Tuesday will last into the weekend. Daytime highs warm back above seasonal averages with warmer overnight lows. Conditions look great for the Hot Rods playoff game vs. the Rome Braves Thursday night as well as “Over the Edge” happening in downtown BG this weekend. Skies stay fair with no significant chance for rain through at least Tuesday.
WBKO
A refreshing day ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning could be our coolest morning since May! Early morning temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Abundant sunshine warms us to near 80 Tuesday afternoon. Expect a slow but steady warming trend late this week into the weekend. Daytime...
WBKO
Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
WBKO
WBKO
Lady Purples sweep Lady Devils, continue undefeated
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Bowling Green Lady Purples hosted the Owensboro Lady Devils at Bowling Green High School. The Lady Purples were coming into this game undefeated. After sweeping the Lady Devils three sets to none, the undefeated dream lives on. Bowling Green will now face...
WBKO
Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pharmacies and doctors’ offices started distributing the newly authorized Pfizer Bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine. Those ages 12 or older can get the vaccine, provided it has been 60 days since the patient’s last vaccine, booster, or bout with Covid. Med Center Health will...
WBKO
VIDEO: Summer Blowout Benefit for disabled veterans returns this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Summer Blowout is back this Saturday. The benefit for veterans will have car shows and live music, vendors and food for participants to enjoy. Special guests will be Turtleman, Call of the Wildman and Duck Dynasty’s Mountain Man. Proceeds will benefit the...
WBKO
Library at Olmstead Elementary’s remodeled to give ‘magical feeling’
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Olmstead Elementary’s library was recently remodeled to give a “magical feeling” to help inspire students’ creativity. Librarian Jennifer Wilcutt said students were wanting a space they could call their own. “It’s just a space like none other. It gives these kids...
WBKO
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
WBKO
Nashville’s Whiskey Kitchen, Tavern announce permanent closures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two popular Nashville restaurants have closed their doors for good. Staff at Whiskey Kitchen, 118 12th Ave., and Tavern, 1904 Broadway, announced on Instagram Tuesday its decision to close. Building permits show a new 12-story hotel is planned on the parcel where Whiskey Kitchen is located, but it’s unclear if that was a factor in the closing.
WBKO
LOGAN CO LIBRARY UPDATE (NEW SOT) VOSOT
WBKO
VIDEO: Class Registration now open for The Society for Lifelong Learning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Class registration is now open for The Society for Lifelong Learning. The Society for Lifelong Learning helps people of all ages and interests enhance their personal, professional, and educational lives through non-credit learning opportunities. Whether you wish to maintain a credential, earn an industry certification,...
WBKO
Glasgow Public Square to close for political event
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The streets around the north side of the Glasgow Public Square will close down starting at noon Sept. 13 and will reopen around 8 p.m. due to a political event. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. Police are asking to use caution when driving around...
WBKO
WKU takes down Lady Vols of Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - The No. 21 Hilltopper Volleyball team swept the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 3-0 for the program’s first win over the UTK program and 47th Power Five win in the Hudson era. The Tops held their SEC opponent to a .091 hitting clip, averaging four blocks a...
WBKO
Warren County Schools celebrate Bus Driver Appreciation Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Schools celebrated their bus drivers today with their own Bus Driver Appreciation Day. The national version of the day isn’t until February, but the district wanted to let them know that they are appreciated every day. WCPS elementary schools invited all bus...
WBKO
How are families coping with rising inflation?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer prices have increased 9.1% in the past year, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll drop anytime soon. “The only way we can get inflation under control is oil prices are going to have to drop,...
WBKO
Dolly Parton reaches out to local resident battling cancer
ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Ann Marie Davis, a dentist practicing in Scottsville, received the surprise of a lifetime when she received a video message from the one and only Dolly Parton. Last year, Davis was diagnosed with cancer and started undergoing treatment. She underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and was...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: BGPD searching for stolen credit cards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Sunday September 11 a victim contacted them to report four of his credit and debit cards were stolen. In surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen purchasing a drone and an Apple MacBook at Best Buy in Bowling Green.
WBKO
Barren County native, Kelly Craft, kicks off Governor campaign in Glasgow
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Native, Kelly Craft, kicked off her campaign for Governor of Kentucky in her hometown of Glasgow Tuesday night. Craft is a former U.S. Ambassador under former President Donald Trump. She is the latest to join the long list of Republican candidates running for Governor in 2023.
