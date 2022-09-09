ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs wants to put composting bins in backyards

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago

Sandy Springs will apply for a $95,000 grant to start a pilot composting program designed to reduce solid waste.

Sustainability Manager Catherine Mercier-Baggett said Sept. 30 is the application deadline for the grant, which is being administered by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s Recovered Materials Unit.

Grant awards will be made in January 2023 and the city would not have to provide matching funds.

“There is between 20 and 30% of all household waste that is actually organic materials that can be composted. So you can imagine that means we would be taking to the curb a lot less garbage,” she said.

The city’s program would have two different aspects. Three centralized collection sites would have bins where residents could drop off their organic materials, which a third party would empty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnZOL_0howwTNT00
Residents who want to participate in the pilot program if the grant is awarded will get a chance for one of the 1,000 composting bins designated for their use. (Denis MOREAU from Pixabay)

“For those who want to try to do this at home, we also would have about 1,000 bins that would be available for anyone who wants to try it in their backyard,” Mercier-Baggett said.

The grant application is being made with Dunwoody.

“We had a conversation and realize that they were looking at exactly the same thing that we are but at a smaller scale. So we’re partnering with them on the application,” she said.

The Master Gardeners of North Fulton and DeKalb County, Keep Beautiful organizations in North Fulton and DeKalb, and UGA Extension offices in the two counties will help educate the public on the program, she said.

The total grant request may change after conversations with Dunwoody, she said.

“After those two years, we would have to figure out first of all if we want to continue with this and also find a mechanism to keep it financially stable,” Mercier-Baggett said. “The quote that we received so far is $21,000 per year for three locations and that includes bringing back the compost to the community.”

“One of the concerns I would have at the drop-off locations is making sure that it’s picked up on a regular basis because it gets rather unsightly if it stacks up there,” Mayor Rusty Paul said.

He said many people do yardwork on the weekend and what they drop off may sit at the collection sites until the end of the week, which could cause problems.

Mercier-Baggett said she’s not certain that yard waste would be accepted because of the volume generated in the region. Food scraps and cardboard typically are accepted.

“The complaints I’ve heard about composting in the in the past is with food scraps and winding up with a lot of critters,” Councilmember Tibby DeJulio said.

He asked what is planned to solve that problem because nobody wants it in their backyard or area because of the “critters.”

The bins will be rolling carts that will close. The program has budgeted funds for some kind of enclosure or fencing for the collection site bins, Mercier-Baggett said.

“The company that we talked to has not had any issues with that because they are collecting twice a week,” Mercier-Baggett said.

The post Sandy Springs wants to put composting bins in backyards appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
buckhead.com

419 Springdale Drive NE

You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Roswell plans to revitalize the area around the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9

ROSWELL — The city of Roswell is planning to revitalize the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9, as well as the area within a half-mile radius of it. The city council has tasked the Downtown Development Authority to create a master plan for the area and The DDA will contract with the Sizemore Group planning firm to complete the plan.
ROSWELL, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs orders pumper trucks for fire department

Sandy Springs will spend $1.84 million to order two pumper trucks for its fire department, but delivery isn’t expected for 27 months. The new trucks will replace two trucks bought in 2016 and 2017, which will be kept as reserve fire engines. Two 2013 pumpers that have been held in reserve will be traded in […] The post Sandy Springs orders pumper trucks for fire department appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Dunwoody, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment

Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
SUWANEE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs keeps fountain, dumps pedestrian bridge for Veterans Park

Sandy Springs will keep a large fountain in its Veterans Park design, but an idea to install a pedestrian bridge across Roswell Road linking it to City Springs was rejected as City Council members thought it was too costly. Councilmembers Tibby DeJulio and John Paulson, who are both veterans, led the discussion during a work […] The post Sandy Springs keeps fountain, dumps pedestrian bridge for Veterans Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
thelaniertimes.com

Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale

Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Composting#Pixabay
cobbcountycourier.com

Where are the jobs concentrated in Cobb County?

As the Courier shifts its focus to provide heavier coverage of quality-of-life issues in the Cobb County, including transportation and the environment, we’re expanding and repurposing some of the census-related articles we’ve published over the past few years. This article takes a look at the distribution of jobs...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: Developer holds out lifeline to L5P landmark Star Community Bar

UPDATE: On Monday, Atlanta Intown learned that there may be a way for Star Community Bar to co-exist with the forthcoming Third & Urban mixed-use project in Little Five Points.  It will just have to be underground. Third & Urban, as previously reported, will preserve the Point Center building at Moreland and Euclid Avenues and […] The post UPDATE: Developer holds out lifeline to L5P landmark Star Community Bar appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Deadline for first property tax payment installment in DeKalb County due Sept. 30

DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson is reminding property owners of the upcoming property tax deadline on Sept 30. Property owners in DeKalb have the option of either paying the first of two property tax installments, or paying the full annual amount in one single payment by the Sept. 30 deadline. For taxpayers opting to […] The post Deadline for first property tax payment installment in DeKalb County due Sept. 30 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
11Alive

Fulton County announces rollout of updated COVID vaccines, boosters

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health will soon begin administering the bivalent COVID vaccines for use as booster doses to the public starting Monday. The updated shot is designed to specifically offer protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

City of Atlanta requests community input on hiring new police chief

As a national search is underway for a permanent chief to lead the Atlanta Police Department, Mayor Andre Dickens is requesting community input on policing through a public survey. “Effective 21st century policing requires a diverse group of community voices involved in the search for a permanent Police Chief,” Dickens said in a press release. “Building […] The post City of Atlanta requests community input on hiring new police chief appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy