Dekalb County, GA

LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

By Sammie Purcell
 4 days ago
LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs.

LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full.

According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs.

Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. According to the release, LifeLine adoptions are down by 30% since July of 2021.

LifeLine is prepared to supply foster volunteers with crates, toys, food, medical treatment, and other supplies as needed. Interested parties can find more information at LilfeLineAnimal.org/adopt .

LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

Related
11Alive

'Everyone wants us to help, just not in their backyard' | Cherokee County revokes permit nonprofit helping men beat addiction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County nonprofit in the business of helping men battle addiction is now in a battle to stay open. Vision Warriors purchased the property in 2017, flipping what was once used as temporary housing for missionaries through a church to a faith-based addiction recovery center for men. Cherokee County commissioners allowed the organization to operate but are now revoking its zoning approval.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
City of Atlanta requests community input on hiring new police chief

As a national search is underway for a permanent chief to lead the Atlanta Police Department, Mayor Andre Dickens is requesting community input on policing through a public survey. “Effective 21st century policing requires a diverse group of community voices involved in the search for a permanent Police Chief,” Dickens said in a press release. “Building […] The post City of Atlanta requests community input on hiring new police chief appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Zoo Atlanta welcomes new endangered species

ATLANTA — A pair of wrinkled hornbills are now calling Zoo Atlanta their new home. The zoo welcomed the new bird species last week after receiving a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Malfoy, 26, and Strawberry, 14, have been busy checking out their new...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
buckhead.com

419 Springdale Drive NE

You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August. "I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said. The hit-and-run was caught...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs orders pumper trucks for fire department

Sandy Springs will spend $1.84 million to order two pumper trucks for its fire department, but delivery isn’t expected for 27 months. The new trucks will replace two trucks bought in 2016 and 2017, which will be kept as reserve fire engines. Two 2013 pumpers that have been held in reserve will be traded in […] The post Sandy Springs orders pumper trucks for fire department appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
