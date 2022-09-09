LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs.

LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full.

According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs.

Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. According to the release, LifeLine adoptions are down by 30% since July of 2021.

LifeLine is prepared to supply foster volunteers with crates, toys, food, medical treatment, and other supplies as needed. Interested parties can find more information at LilfeLineAnimal.org/adopt .

