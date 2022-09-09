ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns place Greedy Williams on IR

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns will be without Greedy Williams to start the season.

CB Williams was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Friday.

Any player who goes on injured reserve at this point in the season with a major injury can return after missing four games.

The extent of Williams’ injury is not clear. FOX 8 Sports reporter John Sabol said head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Williams could be out “for some time.”

Williams joined the Browns as a second-round pick in 2019. He appeared in 16 games last season and recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended.

The team signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

Miller is officially in his second NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. Initially signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Miller has appeared in 13 career games with the Buccaneers (four in 2020) and Browns (nine in 2021). He has recorded three career tackles on defense and one interception while adding seven stops on special teams. He will wear No. 29.

The Browns kick off the season in Carolina at the Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m.

