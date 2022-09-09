ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New Missouri law loomed over Kansas City’s work to design a climate plan

By Meg Cunningham
The Kansas City Beacon
The Kansas City Beacon
 4 days ago

Update (Sept. 13, 2022): This story has been edited to clarify a quote from Robin Ganahl. Heat pumps can be used to replace air conditioning units only in some cases.

The Kansas City Council in late August passed a climate plan intended to drive the city toward a more sustainable future, with goals of becoming “climate neutral” by 2040. Stakeholders from the community worked Kansas City’s 133-page Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan for two years, but it was adopted not as a set policy for the city to follow, but as a road map.

That’s because a 2021 Missouri law ties the hands of cities in some respects as they seek to reduce their dependence on coal-powered electricity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The law, which passed the legislature as HB 734 , prohibits cities and municipalities from adopting any policies that remove access to a utility service based on the type of energy it provides.

Missouri’s law prevents cities from changing utility hookup requirements in things like their building codes. For example, a city in Missouri can no longer pass an ordinance banning new buildings from using natural gas.

Called a preemption law, the concept is supported by natural gas utilities nationwide as more cities seek to adopt legislation in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Missouri’s gas companies, including Spire, which serves the Kansas City area, testified in support of the 2021 preemption law. But advocates in support of Kansas City’s climate plan across the state say the move is detrimental to the state’s long-term success in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Robin Ganahl, chair of the city’s climate protection steering committee and leader of KC Mothers Out Front , told The Beacon that the threat of the preemption bill was present throughout the climate plan drafting process. She said the committee is confident the proposed plan falls within the state statute.

“We knew that we could not include a strategy in the plan to pass an ordinance to ban natural gas in new buildings,” Ganahl said. “So that was taken off the table as a tool that the City Council could use.”

Groups against the preemption law claimed before its passage that it “would slow down the deployment of clean energy technologies, prevent localities from leading the way on building decarbonization, and keep Missourians hooked on fossil fuels — even if there is strong local support for climate action and clean energy.”

A nationwide trend to preempt climate action

As states like California and Washington act to limit the use of certain types of energy, Missouri and others are moving in the opposite direction. Missouri is one of 20 states that have passed laws preempting cities from restricting access to fossil fuels. Bills introduced in 2021 in Utah and Georgia had almost identical language to the Missouri legislation.

According to an S&P Global report , the 20 states accounted for 30% of U.S. residential and commercial gas consumption in 2019.

Rep. Ron Hicks, a Republican from Defiance, introduced a version of the bill in 2021. He said the bill did not come from a constituent concern, but was inspired by actions taken in other states to scale back on certain forms of utility usage.

“It was not based on a problem that I have in my constituency in my district. No one has come to me and said there’s a problem,” Hicks said during the February 2021 hearing. “What we’re trying to do is just step and stay ahead of situations and just make this a level playing field for all. There’s no way one entity is going to supersede another or anything like that.”

In testimony on Hicks’ plan, the American Petroleum Institute outlined its support for the measure.

“Bans on natural gas would prevent Missouri families from using a domestically produced, clean, affordable and reliable fuel source to heat their homes and cook their food,” the group said in written testimony. “It is imperative that natural gas is able to remain a part of the climate solution and that policymakers and regulators work with the industry to ensure access to reliable and affordable American energy.”

Sanderson, who also sat on the city’s climate protection steering committee, said the preemption law makes it more difficult for cities to address their own issues and contradicts the idea of local control.

“At the city and local level, they’re supposed to be able to pass building codes, have a baseline of energy efficiency,” she said. “That was always their responsibility, but the state legislature ended up coming in and making it so the city can’t legally do that with regards to electrification and gas.”

Federal funds provide potential incentives

The Inflation Reduction Act, a large piece of legislation recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, is giving climate activists hope of working around Missouri’s preemption law.

The plan will invest $369 billion into energy security and climate change. Biden’s administration says the plan will reduce carbon emissions by 40% nationwide by 2030, create manufacturing jobs in domestic “clean energy” and allocate $60 billion toward environmental justice measures.

Ganahl and Sanderson both said the new federal law will supply cities with extra funding to provide incentives for things like retrofitting homes, installing heat pumps and making other energy-efficient changes.

Sanderson said the committee repeatedly touted the potential of the Inflation Reduction Act and the funding that will come with it as Kansas City’s climate plan was in the works. “We’ve got this opportunity, we’ve got this chunk of change to make switching from gas to electric easier for mid- to low-income houses,” she said.

Ganahl said providing education and incentives around electrification is the best way to encourage long-term planning for metro families.

“People need to know that if they need to replace a stove, water heater, furnace or AC unit even in the next five years, that for climate and affordability they should be looking at modern, efficient electric alternatives like heat pumps, heat pump water heaters and induction stoves,” she said. The city, to the extent it can, should be helping people afford to make that change so that we stay on track to get to net zero by 2040.”

Missouri has entertained other preemption laws to thwart climate-friendly efforts by cities. In 2015, the legislature barred cities from banning or requiring a fee for the use of paper or plastic bags in grocery stores. The legislature overrode then-Gov. Jay Nixon’s veto of the measure.

The post New Missouri law loomed over Kansas City’s work to design a climate plan appeared first on The Beacon .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929

Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
The Kansas City Beacon

When you gotta go, you gotta go. But where are all of Kansas City’s restrooms?

Bathroom habits aren’t something that people like to announce to the universe. But among friends and on social media channels, some have expressed frustration at the “public restroom deserts” across the Kansas City metro. In the Westport neighborhood, the only public restroom to be found is in the public library. After the Country Club Plaza […] The post When you gotta go, you gotta go. But where are all of Kansas City’s restrooms? appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksmu.org

Missouri’s delay on a special session means a lack of agreement, Democrats say

Some Missouri Democratic legislators believe the delay in starting a special session on taxes means there is not consensus among Republicans. Gov. Mike Parson wanted the special session to start Tuesday, but Republican leaders have pushed it back until at least Sept. 12. Parson wants lawmakers to pass a permanent income tax cut as well as tax credit programs for agriculture. The call for a special session came after Parson vetoed two bills that addressed the same topics.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s

Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
myqcountry.com

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United. States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the. country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are. families that are not talking to each other...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kcur.org

What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them

A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Energy Efficiency#Natural Gas#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Climate Planning#Environment Issues#The Kansas City Council#Climate Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Judge Tosses Out Lawsuit About Recreational Marijuana Ballot Measure

(Missourinet) A recreational marijuana ballot measure can appear on Missouri’s general election ballot in November after all. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker has dismissed a lawsuit against Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, alleging that Ashcroft broke the law by certifying thousands of un-validated signatures. Ashcroft says new technology allowed his office to digitally verify what election workers could not. The ballot measure would allow adult use of marijuana and expunge nonviolent convictions involving three pounds or less of marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City, MO
840
Followers
275
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Beacon is an online news outlet focused on in-depth journalism in the public interest. It launched in 2020 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network serving Kansas and Missouri. Our reporting centers issues in local government, health care, education, economics, environment and civic engagement.

 https://www.thebeacon.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy